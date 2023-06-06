iLeasePro Releases Auth0 Integration For Enhanced User Experience
iLeasePro Bolsters Data Security and offers a Single Sign-On User Experience with Innovative Auth0 IntegrationBEVERLY, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iLease Management LLC ("iLease"), a leading provider of the iLeasePro ASC 842 lease accounting and lease management solution, announced today the release of enhancements to the user experience of its iLeasePro platform. iLease has released a new security feature that integrates Auth0 to streamline the authentication process and further enhance data security for its users.
In its relentless pursuit to continue delivering a high-quality, cost-effective solution, iLease has taken another step forward by partnering with Auth0 by Okta, a globally recognized platform for identity management. This strategic addition to iLeasePro's feature set underscores its commitment to providing users with secure, seamless access to its comprehensive lease accounting solution.
iLeasePro's integration with Auth0 offers its users secure and simplified single sign-on (SSO) capabilities, multi-factor authentication, and adaptive authentication based on user behavior and location, creating a safer and more secure user environment.
"User experience and data security are the twin pillars of our service model. The incorporation of Auth0's leading authentication protocols will not only enhance our security framework but also provide a seamless and user-friendly interface," said John Meedzan, CEO of iLease. "Our clients trust us with their data, and this integration reinforces our commitment to their security."
The iLeasePro Auth0 integration supports the ongoing scalability needs of the platform, allowing iLeasePro to continue its growth while providing an efficient and secure enterprise solution.
iLeasePro is a comprehensive cloud-based Lease Management and Lease Accounting solution specifically developed for lessees to manage Commercial Real Estate Leases, Equipment Leases, and Fleet Leases within a single, user-friendly, and accessible platform. For more information, please visit www.ileasepro.com.
