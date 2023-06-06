The U.S. Open: Where accuracy is everything
EINPresswire.com/ -- Geneva, 6 June 2023 – The Los Angeles Country Club will become the 53rd venue to stage the U.S. Open when it hosts its first Major championship from 15–18 June. The third men’s Major of the season takes place at some of the most iconic venues in the United States and this golf course boasts sweeping views of downtown Los Angeles and Century City.
First held in 1895, the U.S. Open is the flagship competition of the United States Golf Association (USGA). It is regarded as a Major for all players – experienced professionals and amateurs, legends of the game and newcomers alike. The championship has been the source of memorable triumphs for an elite band of Rolex Testimonees, most notably Jack Nicklaus, who shares the record for the most victories, having lifted the coveted U.S. Open Trophy on four occasions (1962, 1967, 1972, 1980).
Rolex has been at the heart of golf for almost 60 years. The affiliation began in 1967 when Arnold Palmer became the brand’s first golf Testimonee, joined by close friends and fellow members of The Big Three, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Since then, the association with the sport has grown and flourished. The Swiss watchmaker has forged close ties with elite and developing players, the main professional tours and governing bodies, as well as the finest events on the calendar. This deep-rooted support encompasses all four annual Majors in men’s golf that constitute the pinnacle of achievement, including the U.S. Open, at which Rolex has been Official Timekeeper since 1980.
At this revered event, accuracy is everything. Competitors must play with precision, consistency and resilience, attributes that define Rolex’s own pioneering spirit and quest for perpetual excellence, in its watchmaking and all other endeavours.
This year, Matt Fitzpatrick will attempt to defend his title after winning his first Major at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, last year. He will be seeking to emulate fellow Testimonee Curtis Strange, who won consecutive U.S. Open titles in 1988, 1989.
Speaking ahead of this year’s tournament, Matt Fitzpatrick said: “To win my first Major at the U.S. Open in June 2022 on the same course that I won the 2013 U.S. Amateur meant the world. I am really looking forward to the U.S. Open in Los Angeles. I have played at the Los Angeles Country Club once before and thought it was a great golf course. I am sure it will be in great shape. I am excited by the challenge of defending my title. Hopefully, I will play well and become the only Englishman to defend the U.S. Open. That would be an amazing title to have.”
Other Testimonees have triumphed at the event, namely Arnold Palmer (1960), Gary Player (1965), Tom Watson (1982), Tiger Woods (2000, 2002, 2008), Jordan Spieth (2015) and Jon Rahm (2021).
Reflecting on his strong affinity with the U.S. Open, where he claimed his maiden Major victory, and its unique challenges, Jon Rahm said: “The U.S. Open is one of the toughest tests of a player. Every aspect of your game has to be at the highest possible level to win.” The Spaniard, who added a second Major title at the Masters Tournament in April, added: “It is amazing to think that fellow Rolex Testimonee Jack Nicklaus won the U.S. Open title four times and Tiger Woods won it three times. As it is staged at a variety of courses, you cannot learn a course and manoeuvre around it like you can at some tournaments. You just have to be the best player that week – very simple. You can win the U.S. Open once but to repeat the feat is incredibly difficult.”
Merrick Haydon
First held in 1895, the U.S. Open is the flagship competition of the United States Golf Association (USGA). It is regarded as a Major for all players – experienced professionals and amateurs, legends of the game and newcomers alike. The championship has been the source of memorable triumphs for an elite band of Rolex Testimonees, most notably Jack Nicklaus, who shares the record for the most victories, having lifted the coveted U.S. Open Trophy on four occasions (1962, 1967, 1972, 1980).
Rolex has been at the heart of golf for almost 60 years. The affiliation began in 1967 when Arnold Palmer became the brand’s first golf Testimonee, joined by close friends and fellow members of The Big Three, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Since then, the association with the sport has grown and flourished. The Swiss watchmaker has forged close ties with elite and developing players, the main professional tours and governing bodies, as well as the finest events on the calendar. This deep-rooted support encompasses all four annual Majors in men’s golf that constitute the pinnacle of achievement, including the U.S. Open, at which Rolex has been Official Timekeeper since 1980.
At this revered event, accuracy is everything. Competitors must play with precision, consistency and resilience, attributes that define Rolex’s own pioneering spirit and quest for perpetual excellence, in its watchmaking and all other endeavours.
This year, Matt Fitzpatrick will attempt to defend his title after winning his first Major at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, last year. He will be seeking to emulate fellow Testimonee Curtis Strange, who won consecutive U.S. Open titles in 1988, 1989.
Speaking ahead of this year’s tournament, Matt Fitzpatrick said: “To win my first Major at the U.S. Open in June 2022 on the same course that I won the 2013 U.S. Amateur meant the world. I am really looking forward to the U.S. Open in Los Angeles. I have played at the Los Angeles Country Club once before and thought it was a great golf course. I am sure it will be in great shape. I am excited by the challenge of defending my title. Hopefully, I will play well and become the only Englishman to defend the U.S. Open. That would be an amazing title to have.”
Other Testimonees have triumphed at the event, namely Arnold Palmer (1960), Gary Player (1965), Tom Watson (1982), Tiger Woods (2000, 2002, 2008), Jordan Spieth (2015) and Jon Rahm (2021).
Reflecting on his strong affinity with the U.S. Open, where he claimed his maiden Major victory, and its unique challenges, Jon Rahm said: “The U.S. Open is one of the toughest tests of a player. Every aspect of your game has to be at the highest possible level to win.” The Spaniard, who added a second Major title at the Masters Tournament in April, added: “It is amazing to think that fellow Rolex Testimonee Jack Nicklaus won the U.S. Open title four times and Tiger Woods won it three times. As it is staged at a variety of courses, you cannot learn a course and manoeuvre around it like you can at some tournaments. You just have to be the best player that week – very simple. You can win the U.S. Open once but to repeat the feat is incredibly difficult.”
Merrick Haydon
rEvolution
email us here