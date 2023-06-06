Cacashop's Third Supply Boost Agreement with Chinese Suppliers Amid High Demand
SINGAPORE, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It was reported that Cacashop signed an agreement to increase supply with Chinese manufacturers for the third time. The person in charge of Cacashop's Asia region stated that according to the current growth rate of Cacashop's sales, it is estimated that at least 30-40 million items of supply need to be increased from mainland China this year. This is particularly true for shoes, wooden furniture, and children's toys from China, which have seen particularly rapid sales growth on the Cacashop platform. This time, 200 more suppliers and brand names were added, and more than 3,000 types of new products were added to the product catalog.
As early as April 2022, Cacashop signed a supply and storage agreement with about 500 brand partners or manufacturers in China, and then increased the supply agreement in October of the same year, adding 120 suppliers, brand names, and manufacturers. 1,000 overseas products were added to the product catalog, mainly targeting Cacashop consumers in multiple countries such as Europe and the Americas.
China, as one of the countries with the most population in the world, designs and produces products quickly and at a much lower cost than Western countries, which gives it a significant product advantage. With the support of policies, there is a good development environment for product exports. The penetration rate of Chinese manufacturing in European and American cross-border e-commerce has increased by 48.3% year-on-year.
Clothing and shoes, small furniture, children's toys, and handicrafts are popular among consumers overseas. They have significant advantages in terms of quality and reputation, and their production costs are much lower than in Western countries. Low-priced, high-quality Chinese goods have topped Cacashop's best-seller list in the first quarter, and even exceed the supply. As Cacashop continues to grow, the market share of these products will increase.
The person in charge of Cacashop's Asia region stated: "The headquarters values the Asian market greatly. We will continue to develop the Asian market. We not only solve the problem of excess capacity of local manufacturers, but also bring more employment opportunities to the area, enabling high-quality and low-cost goods to be sold overseas. This brings more profits to the sellers in the country of product origin. It's a very good virtuous circle and a reflection of our values."
