VEERUM is named a 2023 Best Workplace in Technology for the second consecutive year
EINPresswire.com/ -- VEERUM, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, is proud to announce its consecutive recognition as the Best Workplace in Technology. This award for the second year in a row reaffirms the company's commitment to cultivating a work environment that fosters innovation, collaboration, and employee satisfaction.
The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.
"We are incredibly honoured to be recognized for the second year as a Best Workplace in Technology,” says VEERUM CEO David Lod. “Why settle for just one year on this list when we can strive for continuous excellence? This is a signal to the market, our clients, and team that we are committed to providing an exceptional work environment. We are proud to provide our employees with a supportive and flexible work design so that our team can create industry changing technology. Achieving this recognition is the result of a collective team effort at every level.”
About VEERUM
VEERUM empowers global teams to work more efficiently, accurately and safely from anywhere in the world with access to the fastest digital twin available. Deploy the new visual way of working in just 48 hours with VEERUM.
For more information on VEERUM, please visit their website.
About Great Place to Work®:
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca.
