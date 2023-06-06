Joy Nur presents a workbook that centers on Mystical Wisdom
A guide on how to deepen the understanding of The Cube-a symbol and Tarot KeysTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cube of Space—Although unfamiliar to some, this symbol is actually a four-dimensional representation of multidimensional reality. "The Cube of Space Workbook: Revised Edition" by Joy Nur takes the readers to a deeper dive into the world of metaphysics and mystical wisdom. This workbook also serves as a spiritual and a meditation guide for readers who understand the universal symbolism of the Cube.
Joy Nur shared a huge interest about the Cube and its Tarot correspondences during her studies. Since 1978, she has been a student of Qabalah and a member of Builders of the Adytum. Nur shares how her mentors have helped her tremendously as she has grounded a spiritual theory that enabled her to survive her day to day. Over the years her meditations have resulted in a wider and deeper understanding of mystical wisdom, metaphysics, and most importantly, her purpose here on Earth. Journey with Joy Nur as she recalls how the heart of her spirit was taken deeply, towards emptiness and fullness which revolves at the center of the cube.
This workbook is divided into sections that revolve around the Cube, with varying viewpoints. Tarot Keys are also discussed throughout the workbook and readers will be amazed at how everything is interconnected with one another, after all.
A glimpse of the multidimensional reality awaits. "The Cube of Space Workbook: Revised Edition" by Joy Nur is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover. More information about Joy may be found by visiting her www.marilynjoynur.com.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other