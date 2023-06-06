Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Size to Reach $19.71 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 3.1% CAGR

Hepatitis Therapeutics Market 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global hepatitis therapeutics market generated $14.47 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $19.71 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Rising Prevalence: Hepatitis is a significant global health issue, and the prevalence of hepatitis infections, particularly hepatitis B and C, remains high. This creates a substantial market for hepatitis therapeutics.

Growing Awareness: There is increased awareness about hepatitis, leading to early detection and diagnosis. This, in turn, drives the demand for effective therapeutics to treat the disease.

Advancements in Treatment: Significant advancements have been made in hepatitis therapeutics, including the development of direct-acting antiviral drugs for hepatitis C and new treatment options for hepatitis B. These advancements have improved treatment outcomes and reduced the burden of the disease.

Combination Therapies: Combination therapies are becoming more common in the treatment of hepatitis, especially for hepatitis C. These therapies involve the use of multiple drugs with different mechanisms of action to enhance treatment efficacy and reduce the risk of drug resistance.

Strong Market Competition: The hepatitis therapeutics market is highly competitive, with several pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in research and development to bring innovative treatments to the market. This competition is driving further advancements and improvements in therapeutic options.

Market Growth Potential: The global hepatitis therapeutics market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of hepatitis, growing healthcare infrastructure in developing regions, and rising investments in research and development are expected to contribute to market expansion.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Hepatitis: Hepatitis, particularly hepatitis B and C, continues to be a global health concern. The high prevalence of these infections creates a significant market demand for hepatitis therapeutics.

Rising Awareness and Diagnosis: There has been an increase in awareness about hepatitis, leading to improved screening and diagnosis rates. As more cases are diagnosed early, the demand for effective therapeutics to treat the disease grows.

Advancements in Treatment Options: Significant advancements have been made in hepatitis therapeutics, particularly in the treatment of hepatitis C. The development of direct-acting antiviral (DAA) drugs has revolutionized the treatment landscape, offering high cure rates and shorter treatment durations. Advancements in hepatitis B therapeutics, including new antiviral drugs and immune modulators, also contribute to market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Hepatitis Type:

a. Hepatitis B: This segment includes therapeutics specifically developed to treat hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

b. Hepatitis C: This segment focuses on therapeutics designed to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection.

Drug Class:

a. Antiviral Drugs: This segment includes drugs that directly target the hepatitis virus, such as nucleoside analogues, nucleotide analogues, interferons, and direct-acting antiviral (DAA) agents.

b. Immune Modulators: This segment comprises drugs that modulate the immune response to the hepatitis virus, such as interferons and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

c. Vaccines: This segment includes prophylactic vaccines designed to prevent hepatitis B infection.

Distribution Channel:

a. Hospital Pharmacies: Therapeutics are distributed through hospital-based pharmacies, mainly for inpatient treatment or hospital-administered therapies.

b. Retail Pharmacies: Therapeutics are distributed through retail pharmacies for outpatient use, allowing patients to purchase medications directly.

c. Online Pharmacies: There is a growing trend of purchasing medications online, and hepatitis therapeutics may be available through online pharmacy platforms.

Region:

a. North America: This segment includes the United States and Canada.

b. Europe: This segment includes countries within the European Union and the United Kingdom.

c. Asia Pacific: This segment includes countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia.

d. Latin America: This segment includes countries in Central and South America.

e. Middle East and Africa: This segment includes countries in the Middle East and Africa region.

End User:

a. Hospitals and Clinics: Therapeutics are primarily used in hospitals and clinics for the treatment of hepatitis.

b. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: These facilities may administer therapeutics for hepatitis treatment on an outpatient basis.

c. Homecare Settings: In some cases, patients may receive hepatitis therapeutics at home, with the assistance of healthcare professionals.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hepatitis therapeutics market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments in growth in R&D activities and geographic expansion of hepatitis therapeutics companies in this region.

Leading Market Players

Abbvie Inc.

Bristol Myers & Squibb

Cipla Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Cadila.

