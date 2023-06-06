DIOS counts at least 20 pegmatite outcrops on newly enlarged LeCaron lithium property and uncovers a very anomalous lithium cluster in DIOS’ sampled tills

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration reports at least 20 pegmatite outcrops within the LeCaron claims and many others may be extrapolated from recently completed satellite imagery studies (specially on northern block).



The LeCaron-South lithium 64 claims cover 12 km-long prospective east-west section hosting a pegmatitic granodiorite pluton (Uskawasis2) with pegmatite pockets and (5-30%) dykes at the margins of a NE band of paragneiss & volcanics.

It is located along a cluster of lithium metal lake sediment anomalies combined with 13 anomalous Dios sampled tills over 14 ppm Li & up to 29.5 ppm Li in heavy mineral fraction, an area not reworked by former Tyrell Sea. Other anomalous critical elements (Cs over 2ppm, up to 5ppm) were noted in lake sediments. The claims are located near several magnetic E-W & WNW structures cutting general NE-SW magnetic trend.

New LeCaron-North lithium 39 claims are located just north of hereinabove claims and cover a 10 km-long NE section hosting favourable margin of magnetic & pegmatitic Uskawanis3 granodiorite/monzogranite pluton. They host several plurikilometric ridges of whitish rock outcrops. Geochemistry ratio studies indicate evolved pegmatites.

Dios’ LeCaron lithium project was enlarged to 103 claims for 54.14 sq.km in two main blocks north of LeCaron Lake, 15 km NNE of EM-1 hydropower facilities, James Bay Eeyou-Istchee, central Quebec, with field work planned in July and August. It is hosted within LaGrande subprovince, about 15km from Opinaca subprovince boundary.

LeCaron geochemical signature is comparable to Pivert-Rose deposit and Pontax-Lithium prospect. Pontax-Lithium (lithium-tantalum-bearing pegmatite dikes) was discovered and successfully drilled jointly by Dios/Sirios Resources under supervision of Harold Desbiens Geo M.Sc., V.P. of Dios & 43-101 Qualified Person.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :

Marie-José Girard, P. Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP

President

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel. (514) 923-9123

Website: www.diosexplo.com