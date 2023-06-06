The children’s book for the digital generation
Tony Azar writes a book that engages its young readers with a moral lessonTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Children, teenagers, and adults are all constantly engrossed in their devices and other electronics in this age of digital technology, losing the ability to function without their gadgets. "The Adventures of the Bungalow Fly", a book by Tony Azar, teaches readers how to do things practically normally once more, such as cleaning and getting off the couch to do something more useful.
Kids and their parents will be enthralled by reading this book from start to finish. With its vivid illustrations and understandable dialogue with Mr. and Mrs. Bungalow Fly, children of all ages and those who are still young at heart will be captivated by the alluring rhymes on each page.
Tony Azar is a writer and independent filmmaker who advocates for encouraging children to participate in physical activity so that individuals are not confined to their own sofas at home. Tony graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Fine Arts and received his Master of Education from Grand Canyon University. With his book, he would like to teach kids the importance of doing physical activities and enjoying the outdoors.
Parents should definitely grab a copy of "The Adventures of the Bungalow Fly" by Tony Azar, as it can give an excellent moral lesson to kids nowadays. Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other online book retailers.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
