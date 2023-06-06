A family’s best-kept treasure
A collection of poems and artTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Photographs, drawings, and journal entries are memories for keeps and would be an heirloom for generations when kept well. Marilyn Wassmann and her family have decided to collect their best collection of poems and drawings and create a book for which any family will feel nostalgic - This was when "Pen Scratching Poets" was made.
A great way of preserving family memories and tradition, Marilyn Wassmann was wise enough to collect all her family’s best poems and illustrations to keep the precious times and moments her family has shared. Beautiful illustrations accompany these poems to give the poems a good recall and portraiture.
Marilyn Wassmann is a natural-born artist, and her father has admired her talents ever since. This admiration from her father gave her the courage to push forward her dreams, and later she finished three courses related to art and one course related to library science. Marilyn is not new in cataloging, as she became an art cataloger for quite some time at the Library of Congress. Currently, Marilyn now concentrates on her book writing and living the best life with her husband, Paul, and her furry friends.
Remember to grab a copy of "Pen Scratching Poets" by Marilyn Wassmann. This collection of poems with beautiful illustrations is now available on Amazon and all other online book retailers. To know more about her other works visit her website at www.marilynwassmann.com.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other