A friendly children’s book for all ages
Marilyn Wassman shares a story of a loving mother cat and opossumsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A caring mother wants the best for their children—whether they are animals or humans. Marilyn Wassmann’s "The Opossum and the Cats" shares a humbling story of a cat who then chose to stay with an opossum to give birth to her kittens. But aren’t the kittens in danger with an opossum by their side?
Marilyn Wassmann is an author, artist, and librarian. She has also finished four college degrees - three in the arts and one in library science. Marilyn was able to work at the Library of Congress as an art cataloger. In her spare time, she also paints, draws, and writes poems. Marilyn shares her retirement days with her husband, Paul, and their pets: fishes, a rabbit, a cat, and three dogs.
An Amazon review shares that “This is the story of an Opossum and a mother cat who was about to have her kittens, but she had no home. She met the Opossum in his little hole and asked if she could have her kittens there. He could not say no and allowed her to have her five kittens in his home. Their friendship grew even stronger when the Opossum saved four of the kittens.”
For all loving mothers and parents, this book is a must-read as a bedtime story. Grab a copy of "The Opossum and the Cats", now available on Amazon. To know more about her other works visit her website at www.marilynwassmann.com.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other