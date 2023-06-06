F.A.M.E. Speaker Talks About Martial Arts Training in Adulthood
Tina Takahashi says that adults benefit personally, physically, and professionally from Martial Arts TrainingOTTAWA, ON, CANADA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tina Takahashi, owner of Tina Takahashi Martial Arts in Ottawa, Ontario, holds a 7th Degree Black Belt in Judo and is a speaker for F.A.M.E., Female Athletes Motivating Excellnce. As a former world champion and Olympic coach, she has seen firsthand how martial arts can change lives.
“Oftentimes,” Takahashi said, “when adults are thinking about starting in martial arts, they get intimidated. They think that they need to be athletic to train or have perfect balance, but this just isn’t the case. We all start from a base, and the magic comes in when we work to improve. Training in martial arts is far more holistic than merely going to a gym three times a week to run on a treadmill or lift weights. Martial arts demand mental, physical, and even spiritual fitness, and mastering these techniques can have a very uplifting effect on your attitude and, to some degree, even reshape your view of the world around you.”
Takahashi’s comments are reinforced by her experience and by academic research. A systemic review published in 2017 in the Journal of Sports Sciences [https://www.researchgate.net/publication/321196277_Health_benefits_of_hard_martial_arts_in_adults_a_systematic_review] found that participants in “hard” martial arts, those using body contact techniques, showed some improvement and maintenance of balance, cognitive function, and psychological health. This is particularly important for older adults who can see a decline in those areas.
“I love what we do here,” Takahashi said of her studio in Ottawa. “I see students become faster, stronger, leaner, and more flexible while simultaneously reducing stress and increasing their level of cardiovascular fitness, no matter which of our programs they’re involved in. When I give talks in elementary schools for FAME, it always amazes me how the teachers and other adults, get drawn in as well. You’re never too young or too old.”
Tina Takahashi Martial Arts serves the Ottawa, Ontario area. With a world class facility and plenty of training space for each class, Tina Takahashi Martial Arts offers, pre-school karate classes, elementary-aged karate/judo children’s programs, family martial art classes, Muay Tai Kickboxing classes, Jiu Jitsu classes, and Combat Sambo classes and certification. For more information, visit TinaTak.com or call (343) 306-4458.
###
Tina Takahashi
Tina Takahashi Martial Arts
+1 (343) 306-4458
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook