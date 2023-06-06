Martial Arts School Owner Understands the Hidden Benefits of Self-Defense Training
Knowing how to protect yourself can build confidence.GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Dwayne Flees of KarateBuilt Grand Rapids has been teaching martial arts for over twenty years, and he has seen thousands of students transition into confident kids and adults. With previous law enforcement experience in the United States Coast Guard, Flees applies his military/law enforcement background into making instruction dynamic and practical for learners of all ages and abilities.
“In addition to those self-defense skills that come with martial arts training,” Flees said, “you’re going to improve your self-confidence as well, which in turn prepares you for the challenges of life and gives you the assurance that you can overcome unknown challenges you may face.” According to Flees, simply knowing that you have the skills to defend yourself is a confidence booster in itself.
Watching a Bruce Lee movie may inspire a person to become a martial artist, but the truth is that flashy combat is not what martial arts is mainly about. “You learn to have a presence,” Flees said, “but you also learn humility, self-control, and respect. The combative aspects of martial arts, while important, are only executed in self-defense as a last resort. The point here is to develop the confidence that makes you less a target.”
This is particularly true for women. In the Journal of Applied Psychology, researcher Julie Weitlauf published a study [https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2000-08746-013] examining the effect of self-defense training on self-efficacy. Weitlauf found that such training increased self-reported assertiveness and decreased hostility and aggression.
Flees said, “Initially you may view this kind of training simply as a means by which you can protect yourself on the streets or from bullies at school. However, martial arts and self-defense training teaches individuals much more than that. Your character itself will be positively affected. The training helps individuals build focus, endurance, confidence, and most of all respect for self and others.”
KarateBuilt Grand Rapids is a family-owned and operated business that has been serving the Grand Rapids, MI, area for over twenty years. They offer martial arts training for pre-school and elementary-age children in addition to programs for teens and adults. For more information, visit KarateBuiltGR.com or call (616) 899-4008.
