Episode Three of Spotify’s Chart Topping New Podcast Scam Junkie Drops Today

Highly anticipated episode 3 of former con man Steve Comisar’s new true crime podcast Scam Junkie drops today.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 6, 2023 -- The public can't get enough of iconic former con man Steve Comisar's new true crime podcast Scam Junkie that drops episode 3 today on Spotify. Episodes 1 and 2 launched with great success and episode 3 promises to be even more successful. Comisar's unique podcast is both educational and entertaining. The Spotify audience is eating it up and wants more episodes.

Former fraudster Steve Comisar's long awaited podcast Scam Junkie premiered last month on Spotify. This true crime podcast came out running and quickly climbed the podcast rating charts. The former con man, host, and producer of Scam Junkie is one of the most famous con men of all time. In Season One, Episode One, Comisar introduces himself and then explains his famous solar powered clothes dryer scam, one of Comisar's very first scams.

In episode 3 that drops today Comisar discusses the legendary diamond ring scam and why people fall victim to it. In episode 2 which dropped last week on Spotify Comisar delves into the mind of the con man and the techniques used to mesmerize you into handing over your money. Comisar then discusses how at age 15 he got his start as a con man. Finally he talks about our 50 year obsession with movies about con artists. Episode 4 of Scam Junkie drops next week on Spotify.

Molly Goldman, Comisar's manager says, "His voice is calm, confident, like a pilots. You immediately trust him and want to write him a check. He knocked out the first episode in one take. He's very charming and charismatic. He's also a classically trained method actor and he's very good at it."

Comisar says, "The only way to protect yourself against fraud and scams is to educate yourself on what the con artists are doing so you won't fall victim to their clever scams." And what better a way to accomplish that than a podcast on Spotify that reaches millions of listeners. Unlike Crime Junkie, Comisar's podcast, Scam Junkie is hosted by an actual famous fraudster who lends credibility to his fraud prevention advice. Comisar will be the first actual perpetrator of fraud and scams to host his own successful podcast. After all, he is the world's leading authority on fraud, scams and con games.

A free man since 2017, Comisar will be producing and hosting Scam Junkie, which promises to educate and entertain while dispensing powerful advice from The Don of Con himself. Each episode will take on a different scam and how to avoid being victimized. And who better to do this than Comisar, one of the most famous con artists who ever lived. Episodes will also delve into the exciting personal adventures of Comisar consisting of fast cars, faster women, and high stakes gambling.

Comisar is the only famous con man who is also a Hollywood actor. Beginning his acting career as a young teenager Comisar appeared in dozens of movies, television shows and commercials. As a way of giving back and making amends for his wrongdoings Comisar is doing this podcast to help educate society on all of the scams being perpetrated today and how to arm yourself with the tools necessary to avoid being victimized.

While in prison Comisar wrote the bestselling book, America's Guide to Fraud Prevention, under the moniker Brett Champion which he touted on nearly every television talk show and news magazine program after his release. He starred in the prime time television special, In the Mind of Con Artists, that was watched by over 10 million viewers. Comisar then starred in the critically acclaimed, award winning documentary, Making Crime Pay, which is now used to train federal law enforcement agents. As a crowning achievement Comisar became the on-camera fraud expert on The View and Dateline NBC.

As an actor Comisar is best known for costarring in the high action thriller, Tough Luck, with Armand Assante and Norman Reedus. The sequel, Tough Luck Rebooted, is currently slated for preproduction in early 2024. Comisar will reprise his role of Stan. He was released from prison in 2017 and is actively pursuing both acting and fraud prevention endeavors. He has been a member of SAG-AFTRA since 1983. and was trained in method acting in New York by Lee Strasberg. Comisar is 59 and resides in Los Angeles, California. The first 3 episodes of his podcast, Scam Junkie, are available now on Spotify.

