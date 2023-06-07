MICATU Electrifies its Management Team with New Vice President of Engineering
Industry Veteran Bjorn Hansson Joins Company to Accelerate Commercialization of Revolutionary Optical Sensor Platform
The entire optical sensor platform has the potential to significantly improve the efficiency and reliability of the electric grid, and I am excited to be a part of this important work.”ROCHESTER AND CORNING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MICATU® Incorporated, a developer and leading provider of advanced optical sensing solutions for superior grid edge management, announces the hiring of Bjorn Hansson as its new Vice President of Engineering. Hansson will be responsible for accelerating the commercialization of MICATU's new optical current and voltage sensor platform, which has been recognized as revolutionizing the electric utility industry.
Hansson brings extensive experience in engineering and product development to MICATU. He has a proven track record of successfully bringing innovative products to market and has worked with some of the world's leading technology companies including Swisslog Healthcare, BorgWarner, Bergstrom, Inc., and Brose.
"As a career engineering professional, optimizing and advancing technology is at the heart of everything we do, but the opportunity to fundamentally have a seismic shift in the way an industry works is few and far between, so joining MICATU to lead the commercialization of this groundbreaking technology is truly thrilling," said Hansson. "The entire optical sensor platform has the potential to significantly improve the efficiency and reliability of the electric grid, and I am excited to be a part of this important work."
MICATU's new optical current and voltage sensors use cutting-edge technology to provide accurate, real-time data about the flow of electricity through the grid, overcoming existing limitations and futureproofing expansion. This information can help utilities proactively manage their networks, reduce outages, mitigate the risk of wildfires, increase the use of renewable energy sources, and improve safety for utility grid operators.
"We are delighted to welcome Bjorn Hansson to the MICATU team," said Michael Oshetski, CTO and Founder of MICATU Inc. "His expertise and experience will be invaluable as we commercialize this innovative technology to satisfy rapidly increasing market demand."
About MICATU
MICATU is a developer of advanced optical sensing solutions that provide superior accuracy when measuring voltage, current, and temperature. Our proprietary optical sensors offer the highest level of reliability, accuracy, precision, and harmonic measurement available, providing our valued customers with advanced data awareness to significantly improve power quality, management, safety, and grid resiliency, while helping to eliminate millions of metric tons of CO2 emissions annually. To learn more about our innovative solutions, visit www.micatu.com.
