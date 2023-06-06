Read more about DOR Forms Small Business Advisory Group

State Revenue Commissioner Frank O’Connell announced today the creation of a Small Business Advisory Group to provide the Department with guidance on how to best serve Georgia’s growing small business community. This announcement comes at the conclusion of Small Business Month.

“Over the past several years, the State of Georgia has been laser-focused on growing the economy and supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs,” said State Revenue Commissioner Frank O’Connell. “Small business is the backbone of Georgia’s economy and a major customer base for the Department. We look forward to hearing how we might improve our operations to best support these hardworking Georgians.”

The Department’s Small Business Advisory Group will include, but not be limited to, representatives of the Department of Economic Development, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses. The first meeting will occur during Q1 of Fiscal Year 2024.

For over a decade, the Department has been advised by groups focused on supporting existing industries, working alongside tax practitioners, and collaborating with local government. The Department’s current advisory groups include the Industry Partners Advisory Group, the Film Advisory Group, the Tax Practitioners Advisory Group, and the Local Government Advisory Group.

Recently, other executive branch agencies have taken similar steps to support small businesses, including the creation of a Small Business and Supplier Diversity position at the Department of Administrative Services, the administration of the State Small Business Credit Initiative at the Department of Community Affairs, and Governor Kemp’s appointment of a Director of Small Business Outreach at the Department of Economic Development.

Georgia continues to be recognized as the #1 state for business for nine years in a row, Georgia Quick Start remains the #1 workforce development program for 13 years in a row, and Georgia ranks #5 for number of small businesses according to the Small Business Administration (SBA). Additionally, Georgia ranks in the top 5 for small businesses owned by minorities, women, and veterans, according to the SBA.