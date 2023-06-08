CORNERSTONE CONSULTING ORGANIZATION LLC SUPPORTS VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESSES BY BECOMING AN NVBDC CORPORATE MEMBER
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
NVBDC welcomes Cornerstone Consulting Organization, a veteran-owned business, as NVBDC’s newest Corporate Member.
We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Cornerstone Consulting Organization LLC as its newest Corporate Member. Cornerstone Consulting Organization LLC is committed to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
CCO is a Veteran-Owned, Integrity –Driven company. The company delivers growth through its results-oriented approach promptly addressing business challenges with effective solutions and steadfast commitment to integrity. Cornerstone Consulting Organization consists of Premier Staffing Solutions and Interim HR.
CCO maximizes operational efficiency: Expert Consulting and Staffing Solutions. CCO is transforming consulting by prioritizing outcomes and rapid implementation. Our skilled team expedites problem-solving, elevates operational excellence, and drives sustainable growth. We have two business methods, FIT Operations and Operational Excellence (OpEx). FIT Operations is a science-backed diagnostic approach that improves the overall health of an operation. Operational Excellence (OpEx) establishes standards and accountability while optimizing performance. With the unique approaches the company has established, its clients consider CCO as the “anti-consultant.”
Cornerstone Consulting Organization offers FIT Operations to any business in any industry. CCO adapts and applies its business methods to any industry the company works with. CCO has worked in private equity, retail, heavy equipment, healthcare, financial services, energy, defense contractors, automotive, and aerospace.
Supplier Diversity Program
Our commitment to supplier diversity ensures a broad spectrum of innovative solutions, fostering inclusive growth and driving success for all.
“Our Supplier Diversity efforts are not only meeting quotas and ticking boxes; it is about embracing our Veterans that have served in the military; some of which are disabled. CCO is a proud member and sponsor of the NVBDC, which is the only organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The power of inclusion and fostering these relationships brings a sense of belonging and growth opportunities for our Veterans/ Disabled Veterans worldwide. By championing Supplier Diversity, we are cultivating a vibrant world where diverse businesses thrive, innovation blossoms, and collectively, our success grows and knows no bounds.” – Virginia Cameron, Director of Diversity, CCO Consulting
CCO Consulting does it all!
CCO is proud to be the tip of the spear for many diversified Primes & OEMs as we quickly attack and resolve supply-chain issues within their Tier Suppliers
The company is experienced in resolving supply-chain issues within top-tier suppliers, educational training sessions, project & program management, engineering, injection molding optimization, innovative problem-solving, and much more. With an annual revenue of $75 million, the company is proud of the success of its experienced advisors.
Cornerstone Consulting Organization is an NVBDC-certified veteran-owned business that has now become an NVBDC Corporate Member. NVBDC is excited to welcome a certified veteran-owned business as a new corporate member to support other veteran-owned businesses. This is truly what “Veterans helping Veterans” means.
CCO is committed to providing opportunities for diversity-owned businesses. CCO’s Supplier Diversity program accepts all diverse suppliers that meet the minimum requirements. To view CCO's Supplier Diversity page click here.
Additional support is available for more information on this opportunity with Cornerstone Consulting Organization LLC and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation of Veteran ownership and control exists.
