Salt Dental Collective Announces Dr. Mark Adams as New Board Member

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALT Dental Collective (SALT) is pleased to announce that Dr. Mark Adams has joined our board of directors. Dr. Adams brings more than 30 years of experience in the dental industry and was instrumental in the development and growth of Clearchoice Dental Implant Centers.



Dr. Adams has a strong track record of success in his field, having served as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, and most recently as the Vice President of Clinical Affairs at ClearChoice Management Service. Dr. Adams is widely regarded as an expert in the field of implant dentistry. He lectures throughout North America on the latest innovations in implant dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and reconstructive dentistry, as well as practice management. He is also the author of numerous publications and video presentations.

“I am thrilled to have Dr. Mark Adams join our Board of Directors,” said Dylan Bates, CEO of SALT Dental Collective. “Mark brings a wealth of expertise, talent and insight, and I look forward to his mentorship and input as we build the leading specialty dental platform in the industry.”

SALT Dental Collective is a network of independent dental practices that share a commitment to providing exceptional patient care and access to the latest technology and techniques in dentistry. SALT continues to maintain our strong commitment to being doctor led. As a board member, Dr. Adams will play a key role in mentoring SALT’s emerging clinical leaders.

With the addition of Dr. Adams to the board of directors, we are confident that we can continue to provide the highest level of dental care to our patients, and support to our partner doctors.

About SALT Dental Collective

Founded in 2016, SALT Dental Collective (“SALT”) is a dental partnership organization specializing in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, and California. SALT provides doctors with the opportunity to maintain their clinical autonomy by removing the day-to-day business management responsibilities. For more information, please visit www.saltdentalcollective.com.

