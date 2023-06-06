The Revolution in Corporate Training: Drip7 Reveals Techniques Saving IBM, Merrill Lynch and more Money, Talent and Time
Microlearning, gamification and mobile-based learning are changing training. Improved training saves money, time, talent and secures companies better.
If you aren’t already using gamification, microlearning and mobile-forward training, you are behind. Forward-thinking decision makers are capitalizing on these transformative training approaches.”SPOKANE, WA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's dynamic business environment, traditional training methods pose significant challenges. They often come with high costs, averaging $1,280 per employee on direct training expenses in the U.S. alone. [1] Moreover, traditional training programs require a substantial time commitment, with employees spending an average of 32.9 hours in training annually. [2]
Retaining knowledge from traditional training programs can be difficult. Learners forget approximately 70% of new information within 24 hours, as highlighted by the Ebbinghaus Forgetting Curve. This low retention rate underscores the need for innovative training approaches that ensure long-term knowledge acquisition.
Traditional training methods also suffer from limited flexibility, often mandating employees to attend scheduled sessions in specific locations. This lack of flexibility can be particularly challenging for remote or geographically dispersed teams. Worse, traditional training programs relying on lecture-style presentations can lead to reduced engagement. Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2022 just reported that only 21% of employees worldwide feel engaged at work costing the global economy US$7.8 trillion. [3] The need to improve training methods to boost engagement and productivity is essential.
Add to this, the average knowledge worker checks messaging apps roughly every six minutes and 80% don’t go more than 20 minutes without checking them. Microlearning leverages these already occurring instances to build in scientifically backed moments of learning that build on learners' existing attention. [4]
Microlearning, gamification, and mobile-based learning is the future of corporate training. This is why they are revolutionizing corporate training:
Microlearning: Empowers Agile Workforces
● Optimizes training efficiency and effectiveness with bite-sized, easily digestible modules.
● Drastically reduces development costs by up to 50% while maintaining superior learning outcomes. [5]
● Boosts employee productivity, retention, and flexibility, with 80% of employees preferring microlearning over traditional methods.
● Addresses the needs of the millennial and Gen Z workforce, who value concise, accessible learning experiences.
● Improves completion rates to 70-80% with 5-10 time more efficient learning.
● Increases retention rates by 25-60%. [6]
Gamification: Drive Engagement and Performance
● Fosters a culture of continuous learning and skill development through gamified training.
● Drives productivity and skill development, with 67% of Gen Z seeking companies that support ongoing learning. [7]
● Achieves remarkable results, such as Walmart's 54% decrease in safety incidents [8] and Bloomingdale's $10 million [9] in saved safety claims.
● Attracts and retains top talent by offering learning opportunities aligned with the preferences of modern learners.
Mobile-Based Learning: Transforms Workforce Training
● Caters to the demands of remote and hybrid workforces with flexible, on-the-go learning experiences — essential with 39% of knowledge workers working hybrid by the end of 2023. [10]
● Harnesses the power of mobile devices to deliver self-guided, just-in-time learning that fits seamlessly into employees' daily routines.
● Leverages scientifically-backed microlearning moments to drive knowledge acquisition during employees' natural work breaks (seamlessly integrates learning into employees' daily routines due to ubiquity of mobile devices).
If you aren’t already using gamification, microlearning, and mobile-forward training, you are behind. The global microlearning market is projected to reach $7 billion by 2030 [11], and forward-thinking enterprise decision makers are already capitalizing on these transformative training approaches.
Success Stories from Leading Enterprises:
● Merrill Lynch: saved an estimated “4,270 hours of productivity because they didn’t have to pull employees away from work for hours-long training session” with 99% of employees saying that “the mobile format supported their learning and all were interested in more mobile training.” [12]
● Google: Achieved remarkable results with a microlearning whisper course and expanded their microlearning offerings.
● Walmart: The use of microlearning led to a 54% reduction in recordable incidents at 8 of Walmart’s distribution centers, translating into major savings since “a 5% reduction in safety infractions could translate to millions of dollars saved each year.” [13]
● Bloomingdale's: Garnered exceptional voluntary participation (90%) and reduced claims by 41% saving the company $2.2 million in safety claims. [14]
● IBM: Equipped IT professionals and web developers with critical cloud platform skills through a comprehensive, accessible microlearning program. IBM’s learned that for every dollar spent on training there is a return of $30 in productivity. [15]
By embracing microlearning, gamification, and mobile-based learning, organizations are driving agility, productivity, and innovation, while cultivating a continuous learning culture that propels them to the forefront of their industries.
About Drip7
Drip7 is a leading innovator in the field of cybersecurity awareness training with an easy-to-use, mobile-based platform utilizing microlearning and gamification to increase employee engagement and create behavior change. Drip7 combines the right science and content to produce a superior training platform, from one question or “drip” a day to allowing employees to train when and where they want on their phone or computer. Drip7 engages users with an interactive dashboard, rewards, badges, and more. Included training is focused on cybersecurity and compliance; however, the platform can be easily customized by a company for any training need. For more information, please visit https://drip7.com.
