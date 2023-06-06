Flame Retardant Masterbatches Market with Future Growth Opportunity by Top Companies to 2032

Reports And Data

Rising demand for flame-retardant materials across various end-use sectors, including construction, electronics, & automotive is driving market revenue growth.

Flame retardant masterbatches are in high demand as a result of increasing number of fire incidents in residential and commercial structures. ” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of flame retardant masterbatches market globally reached USD 1.75 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.93 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period. The primary driver of the market's revenue growth is the increasing demand for flame-retardant materials in various industries such as construction, electronics, and automotive.

The demand for flame retardant masterbatches is driven by the growing number of fire incidents in residential and commercial buildings. Additionally, governments worldwide have implemented strict regulations, leading to increased awareness regarding the importance of protecting people and property from fire hazards. These factors contribute to the market's revenue growth. Flame retardant masterbatches find significant application in the construction sector, particularly in the production of insulating materials, cables, and wires, as they help prevent fires caused by electrical short circuits or overheating.

Flame Retardant Masterbatches Market Segments:

The base year for estimation is 2022, with historical data covering the years 2020 and 2021. The forecast period considered is from 2022 to 2032. The quantitative units used for measurement are in terms of revenue, expressed in USD Billion.

The report's coverage includes a revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends in the flame retardant masterbatches market. The market segments covered include type outlook, polymer type outlook, end-use industry outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of type outlook, the market is categorized into halogenated and non-halogenated flame retardant masterbatches. Polymer type outlook encompasses polyolefins, ABS, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and other polymers. The end-use industry outlook includes building & construction, electronics, automotive, textiles, and other industries.

The regional scope of the market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are examined to understand the market dynamics, trends, and opportunities specific to each region.

Overall, the flame retardant masterbatches market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including future projections, key players' ranking, competitive landscape, growth drivers, and regional trends across different segments.

Flame Retardant Masterbatches Market Strategic Developments:

• In 2021, BASF SE announced a strategic partnership with HP Indigo, a leader in digital printing technology, to develop a range of flame-retardant materials for the printing industry. The partnership aimed to address the increasing demand for flame-retardant materials in the printing industry, ensuring the safety of printing operations.

• In 2020, Clariant AG announced the expansion of its manufacturing facilities in China to increase the production capacity of flame retardant masterbatches. The expansion aimed to meet the growing demand for flame retardant polymers in the Asia-Pacific region.

• In 2020, Avient Corporation announced the acquisition of Clariant's masterbatch business, including its flame retardant masterbatch portfolio, for $1.6 billion. The acquisition aimed to expand Avient's product offerings in the flame retardant masterbatches market and strengthen its global presence.

• In 2019, Lanxess AG acquired Chemtura Corporation, a leading provider of flame retardant additives, for $2.5 billion. The acquisition aimed to expand Lanxess' flame retardant additives portfolio and strengthen its position in the global flame retardant masterbatches market.

Flame Retardant Masterbatches Market Competitive landscape:

The flame retardant masterbatches market features a competitive landscape with several key players vying for market share. Prominent companies operating in this market include Clariant AG, BASF SE, Lanxess AG, Albemarle Corporation, FRX Polymers Inc., Avient Corporation, PMC Polymer Products, JM Huber Corporation, Plastics Color Corporation, and IK Flame.

Clariant AG is a leading player known for its innovative flame retardant masterbatch solutions. The company offers a wide range of products tailored to meet the specific needs of various industries, including construction, electronics, and automotive.

BASF SE is another major player in the market, known for its diverse portfolio of flame retardant masterbatches. The company focuses on developing sustainable solutions that meet stringent safety standards while minimizing environmental impact.

Lanxess AG is a key player in the flame retardant masterbatches market, offering a comprehensive range of products designed to enhance fire safety in different applications. The company's expertise lies in developing advanced formulations that deliver exceptional flame retardancy and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

Albemarle Corporation is recognized for its high-performance flame retardant masterbatches, catering to a wide range of industries. The company's products are known for their excellent fire resistance properties, contributing to improved safety and protection in various end-use applications.

FRX Polymers Inc. specializes in the development and production of innovative, environmentally friendly flame retardant materials. The company's unique polymeric solutions provide effective fire protection while being free from harmful chemicals, making them highly sought-after in the market.

Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is a global leader in providing flame retardant masterbatches for diverse industries. The company offers a broad range of customizable solutions that meet the evolving fire safety requirements of its customers.

PMC Polymer Products is a trusted supplier of flame retardant masterbatches, focusing on delivering high-performance additives for various applications. The company's products are designed to enhance fire resistance and comply with stringent industry standards.

