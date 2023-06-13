Agility Launches New Google Analytics App for Seamless No-code Integration
Designed to provide seamless integration with Google Analytics, this app enables businesses to harness the power of data-driven insights without code.
Composability is at the heart of our platform, our new Google Analytics app is a testament to our commitment to providing users with the most comprehensive and flexible content management system.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility, a leading content platform, has announced the launch of a new Google Analytics app that allows users to seamlessly integrate GA4 into their content platform without requiring any code. The move is part of the company's mission to create a no-code marketplace, enabling users to build and deploy content solutions quickly and efficiently.
"The launch of the Google Analytics app is a game-changer for our users, empowering them to make data-driven decisions and optimize their content strategy. We're excited to see this new functionality help our users improve their website's performance and drive more traffic to their site."- Jina Zohori, Head of Customer Success
The launch of the Google Analytics app is a significant addition to Agility's marketplace, allowing users to track and analyze the performance of their content in real time. With the new app, users can now view their Google Analytics data directly within the Agility platform, enabling them to make informed decisions about their content strategy.
"As a marketer, having access to real-time analytics data is crucial in making informed decisions about campaigns and optimizing their performance. With the new Google Analytics app in Agility, marketers can now access this data on-the-go, giving them the flexibility to monitor campaign performance and make adjustments as needed, even when they're away from their desks. This level of agility and accessibility is a game-changer in the fast-paced world of marketing and will undoubtedly help marketers to stay ahead of the curve."- Harmonie Poirier, Senior Marketing Manager
By enabling users to integrate and access Google Analytics without requiring any code, Agility is making it easier than ever for users to gain valuable insights into their content's performance.
Going composable is an increasingly popular approach among businesses looking to build and deploy content solutions quickly and efficiently. By leveraging pre-built components and integrations, businesses can reduce development time and costs, enabling them to focus on delivering high-quality content that drives engagement and conversions. Agility’s Google Analytics app comes at a perfect time as organizations are embracing composability while preparing to sunset their UA properties for GA4.
"Composability is at the heart of our platform, and our new Google Analytics app is a testament to our commitment to providing users with the most comprehensive and flexible content management system on the market."- Joel Varty, CTO
The Google Analytics app in Agility is a significant milestone for the company and its users. The app provides users with a range of powerful features, enabling them to gain valuable insights into their content's performance in real-time.
The launch is part of Agility's ongoing efforts to build a marketplace for no-code, composable apps, empowering users to build and deploy content solutions quickly and efficiently. Going composable is an increasingly popular approach among businesses looking to stay ahead of the curve in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, and Agility is at the forefront of this exciting trend.
About Agility: Agility is the Headless CMS for businesses seeking personalized, scalable, and future-proofed content management solutions. With an API-first approach and flexible architecture, Agility empowers your brand to create and distribute engaging content across channels with ease. Our personalized white-glove service and focus on unique challenges make us the superior choice for enterprise-level businesses seeking composable solutions. Let us transform your content management strategy and help you achieve your business goals with Agility: Your Voice, Your Way.
