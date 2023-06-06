PRIB: UP and EDCOM II partner up for Angara Fellowship

PHILIPPINES, June 6 - Press Release

June 6, 2023 UP and EDCOM II partner up for Angara Fellowship The University of the Philippines and the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) signed a partnership to collaborate on education policy research through the UP President Edgardo J. Angara Fellowship (UPPEJA) today. Present during the signing ceremony were EDCOM 2 Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee, UP President Angelo A. Jimenez, UP Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Leo DP. Cubillan, EDCOM 2 Advisory Council Member Dr. Ma. Cynthia Rose B. Bautista, EDCOM 2 Partnerships Officer Jan Erik Chua, EDCOM 2 Standing Committee Member and former UP Diliman Chancellor Dr. Emerlinda Roman, and UP officials and administrators. "We thank the University of the Philippines for its support to EDCOM II. The revival of the UPPEJA Fellowship will significantly boost our efforts in understanding the complex challenges, as well as in finding creative solutions related to the governance and financing of the education sector", EDCOM 2 Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee said during the signing of the memorandum of agreement. "This collaboration is UP's response to its ideal of Service to the Nation", Dr. Emerlinda Roman said. "We do serve the nation in various ways, but doing policy studies that will hopefully improve the education system in the country will be very impactful". The agreement includes the awarding of up to 20 research fellowship grants through UPPEJA for studies supporting EDCOM II's priorities in governance and finance. This covers topics ranging from high-impact investments to improve learning quality, future-proofing the Filipino workforce, digital transformation, decentralization and participatory governance, and complementarity between public and private education, among others. The UPPEJA Fellowship Committee is composed of UP President Atty. Angelo A. Jimenez, former UP President Dr. Emerlinda R. Roman, Dr. Maria Cynthia Rose Bautista, NEDA Director General Arsenio M. Balisacan, and Senator Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara, also an EDCOM 2 Commissioner. The UPPEJA fellowship was established by the UP Board of Regents on September 29, 2008 in honor of the late Senator Edgardo J. Angara, who served as UP President from 1981 to 1987 and concurrent UPD Chancellor from 1982 to 1983. Angara is also known for his contributions to Philippine education, serving as the Chairperson of the First Congressional Commission on Education in 1990, which was credited with a number of pioneering reforms in the education sector, including its "trifocalization" and the Free Higher Education Act. The UPPEJA Fellowship aims to promote high level policy discussions and research on a wide range of topics that address national development goals and imperatives such as science and technology, economic development, environment and climate change, good governance and communications. It is open to all interested and qualified faculty, lecturers, professor emeriti, and researchers both in the Philippines and abroad. Among the responsibilities of fellows will include presenting their research output, holding lectures, workshops and seminars, and engaging other scholars, policymakers, and the business community to stimulate discussions on pressing national issues. Past awardees of the fellowship include Raul V. Fabella (2011), Raul P. Pangalangan (2011), Ramon Pedro Paterno (2011), Gerardo P. Sicat (2011), Herman Joseph Kraft (2013), Clarissa C. David (2015), Stella Luz A. Quimbo (2015), Caesar A. Saloma (2015), Lucia P. Tangi (2015), and Aileen San Pablo Baviera (2015). "We are excited and thrilled for what's in store for awardees of the UPPEJA Fellowship. Hopefully, we spark lively discussions and thoughtful policy recommendations from the brightest minds in the country", Dr. Yee said. The UPPEJA Fellowship will release a call for applications within the month.