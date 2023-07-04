Audiotek - AV specialist designers and 'Purveyors of a F**king Great Time' release new video featuring Pacha

Pacha Ibiza team (left to right) Tony Torres, Tibor Martin, Toni Prats Pacha Ibiza, kinetic ceiling video rig Chris Kmiec - Audiotek, UK Director & Technical Lead

Audiotek release a unique corporate video showcasing their work for Pacha Ibiza with their amusing take on what they do behind the scenes to make clubs rock.

DUBLIN, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Audiotek , a global leader in audio-visual engineering design consultancy, is excited to announce the release of their new corporate video. Filmed and produced by BYOC Films , this unique video presents a light hearted, definitely different take on the traditional corporate video.Since 1982, Audiotek has led the charge in technological innovation, earning the title of 'Purveyors of a F@@king Great Time.' The multi-award-winning designers' latest corporate video showcases their revolutionary work for Pacha Ibiza , a project which won The Mondo-DR 2022 Awards in the category of nightclubs.“We've had the privilege of working on many outstanding venues around the globe, but working on an iconic venue like Pacha Ibiza was a thrilling experience," said Frank Murray of Audiotek. “The result – a spectacular rig offering immersive, jaw-dropping visual experiences – speaks for itself. It's not just about providing audio and visuals; it's about creating unforgettable moments."The video reveals Audiotek's technical prowess, demonstrating the cutting-edge video rig system that moves in harmony with the audio arrays, enhancing the ambiance without compromising the visual impact. This masterpiece comprises 37 custom 1.8m wide hexagonal LED shapes, rigged with pinpoint accuracy and controlled through a complex matrix of individually pixel-mapped LEDs.It is this level of attention to detail and commitment to crafting immersive experiences that make Audiotek stand out in their field. However, as Chris Kmiec of Audiotek says, "It's pretty technical... better to just watch the video and see the result for yourself." It's definitely a f@@king great time."Audiotek extends their gratitude to the team that made the Pacha Ibiza project possible: Architect Tibor Martin, Technical Director Toni Prats, Audio Manager Toni Torres, and the distinguished list of manufacturers and suppliers.Audiotek continues to push the boundaries of audio-visual engineering, providing high-end sound, video, and lighting systems to the most recognisable leisure, hospitality, and corporate customers worldwide. For more information on Audiotek's cutting-edge design solutions, visit their website at audiotek.com.About AudiotekAudiotek is a leading specialist in the design, supply, and installation of high-end audio, video, and lighting systems for global leisure, hospitality, and corporate clients. Established in 1982, with offices in Dublin and Reading, Audiotek delivers ground-breaking, design-led technology solutions that set the standard for immersive experiences in venues of all types.About Pacha IbizaPacha Ibiza, opened in 1973, is the original super club in Ibiza. Designed to resemble a farmhouse and create an intimate (and now iconic) clubbing experience, Pacha is located in Ses Feixes and faces Ibiza Town. For more information, visit https://pacha.com About BYOC FilmsBYOC Films launched in 2014, helmed by the creative duo Louise Morton Murray & Michelle Tofi. BYOC Films now has bases in both London, UK and Dublin, Ireland. In addition to their work for national & international broadcasters, they produce original content such as concept films, short films, fashion content, music videos and various arts and culture projects.

