Global Epinephrine Market Projected to Reach USD 4.76 Bn by 2028, Fueled by Growing Demand for Treatment of Anaphylaxis

Reports And Data

The global epinephrine market size was USD 2436.69 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Epinephrine Market, also known as adrenaline, reached a size of USD 2436.69 Million in 2020 and is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period. Key drivers of revenue growth in the global epinephrine market include the increasing prevalence of anaphylaxis and the growing demand for epinephrine injections to treat patients with cardiac arrest, asthma, and other diseases.

Epinephrine, a hormone secreted by the adrenal gland located in the kidneys, enters the bloodstream. This hormone plays a crucial role in glycogen synthesis. Additionally, it is released during intense emotions such as anxiety or anger, leading to elevated blood pressure, increased sugar metabolism, and enhanced muscle strength. When the brain sends electrical signals to the kidneys during demanding situations, adrenaline or epinephrine is secreted. Epinephrine has become an essential hormone in maintaining cardiovascular homeostasis as it ensures adequate blood supply to tissues under stress.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/91

Furthermore, epinephrine is used to treat severe allergic reactions, which manifest as symptoms like skin redness, difficulty in swallowing and breathing, itching, wheezing, and an accelerated heart rate (tachycardia). Epinephrine is highly effective in combating anaphylaxis, a condition triggered by exposure to an allergen (such as insects, food, stings, or medicines) that the body recognizes as an antigen.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global epinephrine market offers various product types for administration. One of the commonly used methods is the auto-injector, which provides a convenient and self-administered option for patients. Prefilled syringes are also widely used, offering accurate dosing and ease of use. Additionally, ampoules and vials are available for healthcare professionals to administer epinephrine in clinical settings.

When it comes to applications, epinephrine serves multiple purposes. One of its primary uses is in the treatment of anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction that can be life-threatening. Epinephrine is also essential in cases of cardiac arrest, where it plays a crucial role in resuscitation efforts. Moreover, epinephrine is used to address superficial bleeding, assisting in stopping bleeding and promoting clotting. It is also employed in the management of respiratory disorders to alleviate symptoms and improve breathing. Furthermore, epinephrine finds application in various other medical conditions, showcasing its versatility in healthcare.

In terms of distribution channels, epinephrine products are available through different outlets. Hospital pharmacies play a significant role in providing access to epinephrine for healthcare professionals and patients receiving treatment in hospital settings. Retail pharmacies are another important distribution channel, making epinephrine readily available to individuals in the community. With the growing prominence of e-commerce, online pharmacies have emerged as a convenient option for purchasing epinephrine products, offering accessibility and home delivery services.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/epinephrine-market

Strategic development:

Alerje Inc., a food allergy management company located in Detroit, US, unveiled a smartphone case in June 2021. This innovative case incorporates an auto-injector, allowing for the timely and effective administration of epinephrine in cases of severe allergic reactions. Notably, the case is designed to automatically update the patient's support network through the Alerje smartphone app whenever a dose of epinephrine is administered.

Competitive Landscape:

The report highlights several major companies operating in the pharmaceutical industry. Pfizer Inc., a renowned pharmaceutical company, is among the prominent players. Known for its extensive portfolio of medications and vaccines, Pfizer is committed to improving global health outcomes. Mylan N.V., another key player, specializes in the development and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products. With a focus on providing affordable healthcare solutions, Mylan N.V. aims to make quality medications accessible to a wide range of patients.

Teva Pharmaceuticals is a leading global pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and producing generic medicines. With a commitment to improving healthcare worldwide, Teva Pharmaceuticals strives to provide affordable and high-quality treatments. Henry Schein Medical, a division of Henry Schein Inc., is a leading provider of healthcare products and services. The company offers a wide range of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and equipment to healthcare professionals and institutions.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is dedicated to developing and commercializing specialty pharmaceutical products. With a focus on respiratory and allergy-related conditions, Adamis Pharmaceuticals aims to provide effective treatments to patients. Sandoz International GmbH, a division of Novartis, is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. The company is dedicated to improving access to high-quality, affordable medications worldwide.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/91

Bausch Health Companies, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a multinational specialty pharmaceutical company. Bausch Health focuses on developing and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical products across various therapeutic areas.

These companies, among others, play a significant role in the pharmaceutical industry, contributing to the development and availability of essential medications and healthcare solutions.

Browse for more reports:

Excipients Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/excipients-market

Optical Preclinical Imaging Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/optical-preclinical-imaging-market

Wearable Artificial Organs Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wearable-artificial-organs-market

3D Printing Medical Devices Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/3d-printing-medical-devices-market

Anti-Infective Agents Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anti-infective-agents-market