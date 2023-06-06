Data Annotation Tools Market is expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2032| Annotate.com, Appen Limited, Cogito Tech LLC

Data Annotation Tools Market is expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2032 | Annotate.com, Appen Limited, CloudApp, Cogito Tech LLC, Deep Systems, Labelbox.

The global Data Annotation Tools Market was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 10.2 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

Data annotation tools are software programs that allow users to label and categorize data for machine learning algorithms. The most common types of data annotation tools are image annotation tools and video annotation tools. Image annotation tools allow users to label images for object detection, classification, and segmentation tasks. Video annotation tools allow users to label video data for tasks such as action detection and recognition.

Market Trends and Drivers

The growing importance of high-quality and well-labeled input data for augmenting the accuracy of machine learning algorithms is likely to drive the industry growth. Data annotation tools are highly suited for situations where unlabeled data is available in large volumes and will create new opportunities for the market expansion. Moreover, increasing need for data annotation tools to support the increasing volume of data coupled with the increasing number of data annotation tool providers.

Market Restraints and Challenges

One of the key restraints in the data annotation tools market is the need for high initial investment. Data annotation tools require significant investment in terms of hardware, software, and trained personnel. In addition, data annotation is a time-consuming process, which can further increase the overall cost. Another key challenge in the data annotation tools market is the lack of skilled personnel. Data annotation is a highly technical process that requires trained personnel to achieve desired results. The lack of skilled personnel can hamper the adoption of data annotation tools, especially in small and medium enterprises.

Major Players in the Global Data Annotation Tools Market

The key players in the Data Annotation Tools market Annotate.com, Appen Limited, CloudApp, Cogito Tech LLC, Deep Systems, Labelbox, Inc., LightTag, Lotus Quality Assurance, Playment Inc., and Tagtog Sp. z o.o. among others.

COVID-19 Impact:

The industry has witnessed rapid amplification during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As enterprises realize the importance of the latest, accurately labeled updated datasets, which depict the most recent impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and demand, the adoption of data annotation tools has risen sharply across the globe. The importance of accurately labeled datasets in the healthcare industry has become even more paramount, considering that multiple strains of COVID-19 have evolved.

Global Data Annotation Tools Market Segmentation

By Data Type

Image/video

Text

Audio

By Annotation Approach

Manual Annotation

Automated Annotation

By End-use

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Agriculture

Others

