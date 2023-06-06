EU Organic Deal Showcases Exceptional European Organic Products in Dubai

Organic Deal

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A series of promotions were held in 11 sales locations throughout Dubai from May 1 to May 11, 2023, as part of the execution of the EU-financed campaign ‘’EU Organic Deal’’.

During the above activities the consumers had the opportunity to get informational material like brochures about the EU-financed campaign ‘’EU Organic Deal’’, learn more about European food safety, premium quality production standards, their unique aroma, and delicious flavor and get free samples to savor the European organic products from Greece, Bulgaria and Romania.

The European-financed campaign "EU Organic Deal" aims to promote unique European organic products (fruit juices pome, olive oil, cherry juice, tea, organic pretzel spice, olives) in the target countries, being produced with the highest quality and safety standards (no chemicals used no pesticides used, Eco-friendly and sustainable production methods, superior quality and taste, extra rich in nutrients) and reach as many consumers as possible, to increase product awareness, and offer people the opportunity to savor the exceptional taste of European products.

The EU-financed campaign “EU Organic Deal’’ promotes European organic products from Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece in the United Arab Emirates aiming to increase the consumption of the promoted products in these countries and to increase awareness regarding the advantages and their exceptional qualities.

For more information visit our website https://organicdeal.eu