Global BCG Vaccine Market Size Expected to Hit USD 73.02 Million by 2028, Projected CAGR of 4.5% | Reports and Data

The global BCG vaccine market size was USD 51.35 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The BCG Vaccine Market size worldwide was USD 51.35 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of tuberculosis globally, advancements in vaccine and drug research, the focus of governments and health authorities on promoting immunization, and the rising demand for the BCG vaccine to prevent childhood tuberculosis meningitis are expected to drive the growth of market revenue in the coming years.

The BCG vaccine is highly effective in preventing severe forms of tuberculosis in children and is commonly administered to newborns and young children to reduce the risk of tuberculosis. Public health authorities, TB control programs, and health policy makers are increasingly focused on preventing childhood tuberculosis, leading to an increase in the procurement and administration of the BCG vaccine. This trend is expected to contribute to the growth of market revenue in the future.

Tuberculosis is a major cause of death worldwide, particularly among communities facing socioeconomic challenges. In more than 90% of infected patients, the immune response of the host contains Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the causative agent of tuberculosis, as a latent TB infection. The BCG vaccine, derived from attenuated Mycobacterium bovis found in cows (which does not cause disease in humans), is the only available vaccine that can combat tuberculosis and provides protection for at least 10 years, with residual vaccine effectiveness lasting up to 20-25 years. The BCG vaccine is used to prevent tuberculosis and other mycobacterial infections.

The BCG vaccine market can be categorized based on type, application, and end use.

In terms of type, there are two outlooks: Immune BCG and Therapy BCG. Immune BCG refers to the BCG vaccine that helps in strengthening the immune system against tuberculosis. It is commonly used to prevent severe forms of tuberculosis in children. Therapy BCG, on the other hand, is a type of BCG vaccine used in the treatment of bladder cancer and other non-tuberculosis-related diseases.

When considering the application outlook, the BCG vaccine is used in two main areas: Pediatric and Adult. The pediatric application involves administering the BCG vaccine to newborns and young children to protect them from tuberculosis. This preventive measure is crucial in reducing the probability of childhood tuberculosis. The adult application involves the use of the BCG vaccine for specific therapeutic purposes, such as bladder cancer treatment.

In terms of end use outlook, the BCG vaccine is utilized in various settings. These include Hospitals, where the vaccine is commonly administered as part of routine immunization programs or for therapeutic purposes. Clinics also play a significant role in delivering the BCG vaccine to patients, whether for preventive or therapeutic reasons. Additionally, the BCG vaccine may be used in other settings beyond hospitals and clinics, depending on specific healthcare practices and policies.

Strategic development:

The Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI), located in New Jersey, has recently disclosed that it secured a grant of USD 6.4 million from the National Institutes of Health in July 2021. This funding is designated for the purpose of conducting research on a novel tuberculosis vaccine concept. The CDI team has put forth a proposal to enhance the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine by employing engineering techniques to promote the development and viability of B-cells.

Competitive Landscape:

The global BCG vaccine market is characterized by a fragmented landscape, with numerous players operating both at a global and regional level. These key players are actively involved in product development and establishing strategic alliances to meet the increasing global demand for BCG vaccines and strengthen their position in the market.

Some of the major companies in the market include Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Japan BCG Laboratory, China National Biotec Group, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., InterVax Ltd., GreenSignal Bio Pharma Limited (GSBPL), and Statens Serum Institut. These companies have a significant presence in the BCG vaccine market and play a crucial role in meeting the vaccine requirements across different regions.

To cater to the growing demand, these key players are focused on developing innovative BCG vaccine products that offer improved efficacy and safety profiles. They invest heavily in research and development activities to enhance the performance and effectiveness of BCG vaccines in preventing tuberculosis and other mycobacterial infections.

Strategic alliances and collaborations are also common among these major players. Such partnerships help them expand their geographical presence, leverage each other's expertise, and share resources for more efficient vaccine production and distribution. These initiatives enable the companies to establish a strong market presence and gain a competitive edge in the global BCG vaccine market.

In conclusion, the global BCG vaccine market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of key players actively engaged in product development, strategic alliances, and extensive research to meet the increasing demand for BCG vaccines worldwide.

