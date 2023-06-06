Orange Cabinets in Orange County Unveils Eco-Luxe Cabinet Range: A Leap Towards Sustainability

Combining Style and Sustainability: Orange Cabinets in Orange County Debuts Environmentally-Friendly Cabinet Line for Home Makeovers

MISSION VIEJO, ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners looking to revamp their spaces now have an eco-friendly option with the introduction of Orange Cabinets’ new sustainable cabinet line. The cabinets offer a blend of aesthetic appeal, quality, and durability while also helping to reduce impact on the environment.

Orange Cabinets Inc is owned and operated by Mike, who has been in the business for more than a decade. With his expert craftsmanship and dedication to providing top-notch service to his clients, Orange Cabinets Inc has become the go-to for high-end cabinetry.

The company’s latest addition is its new sustainable cabinet line that offers homeowners a way to spruce up their kitchen, bathroom or any other part of their home without compromising on style or quality. These cabinets are designed with sustainability at their core; manufactured from materials such as bamboo, cork, and recycled wood, each cabinet features unique grains and textures that add an extra layer of warmth and comfort to any room.

What’s more, these bathroom cabinets’ low VOC finishes mean they emit fewer pollutants into the air, making them a healthier choice for homes. Plus, they are durable enough to stand up against wear-and-tear, ensuring lasting results for years to come.

"At Orange Cabinets, we take pride in our commitment to creating products that are both beautiful and earth-friendly," said Mike, owner of Orange Cabinets. "We are thrilled to introduce this new sustainable cabinet line that will allow homeowners to revamp their space without having to worry about their impact on the environment."

For those looking to add an element of luxury and style to their homes while staying mindful of the environment, Orange Cabinets’ sustainable kitchen cabinets line provides a perfect solution. To learn more about these cabinets and how to get started on your project, visit Orange Cabinets Mission Viejo.

About Orange Cabinets Inc

For over a decade, Orange Cabinets has been providing custom cabinetry solutions for homeowners in Southern California. With a team of experienced craftsmen proficient in high-end cabinetry construction, Orange Cabinets is committed to delivering top-quality products along with exceptional customer service. To find out more about the products and services offered at Orange Cabinets, please visit their website at https://orange-cabinets.com/.