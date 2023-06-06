Central Payments Embedded Allied Payment Network Bill Pay Technology into Its Open*CP Fintech API Marketplace
Many Consumers Without Traditional Banking Services Now Have Access to Bill Pay and Digital Money Movement Technology
Through this groundbreaking alliance with Central Payments, we will potentially reach and impact more consumers than ever before.”FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry leader in real-time, open-network payments solutions to banks and credit unions, announced today it has entered into a partnership with Central Payments, leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider of payments technology. Through the partnership, Central Payments embedded Allied bill pay technology into its award-winning Open*CP Fintech API Marketplace®. Allied is the first bill pay provider in the industry to embed its services in the Central Payments’ API platform.
Central Payments’ mission of Making Financial Experiences Better® means it has a focus on assisting people of modest means who often do not have equal access to affordable and accessible financial products. The partnership with Allied provides potentially millions of working Americans online/mobile bill pay and money movement services that might otherwise be unavailable to them.
Central Payments’ partners will have a seamless integration to Allied’s first-to-market payment technology — designed to make digital money movement easy and fast — including PicturePay; the financial industry’s first mobile click-and-pay app; as well as its Online/Mobile real-time bill pay platform with eBills.
“One of Allied’s primary objectives is to provide easy-to-use, straightforward, and fast digital payments technology that truly enhances consumers’ lives,” said Geoff Knapp, CEO of Allied. “Through this groundbreaking alliance with Central Payments, we will potentially reach and impact more consumers than ever before. It is truly a testament to the adaptability of our platform and to both companies’ commitment to innovation.”
“The Open*CP Fintech API Marketplace is simplifying the way that established brands and fintechs acquire single-source access to the full payments ecosystem in lieu of expending the resources or acquiring the expertise to piece together all of the individual parts. Open*CP’s features of technology, charter, and choice make it the solution for entrepreneurs who long for a complete integration from a trusted payments provider who leads in innovation,” said Eric Cotton, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Central Payments. “Adding bill pay to the suite of services available and partnering with Allied reinforces our mission to make financial experiences better for all, specifically for the underbanked populations.”
About Allied Payment Network
Allied is an industry-leading provider of digital money movement solutions for banks and credit unions of all sizes. Allied's suite of online and mobile payment solutions includes online bill pay, P2P, PicturePay, BizPay, PortalPay, A2A, Vault, and online loan payments. For more information, visit www.AlliedPayment.com.
About Central Payments
Central Payments is Making Financial Experiences Better by providing payments technology and issuing solutions for fintech and embedded finance businesses. The company’s Open*CP API Marketplace is a leading Banking-as-a-Service payments platform built by fintech bankers. Open*CP’s vertical integration and its native-to-the-cloud technology are the drivers responsible for the rise to the fastest growing prepaid card issuer*. The company also operates Falls Fintech, its startup fintech accelerator and produces Fintech Brews, a podcast devoted to helping bridge the gap between banking, startups, and the entire fintech industry. Visit Central-Payments.com for more information.
* Source: The Nilson Report, 2015 to 2020.
