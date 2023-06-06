Oilfield Chemicals Market Growth Outlook, Industry Demand, Pricing Strategies, Forecast to 2030 | Baker Hughes Inc.

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Outlook

Oilfield chemicals are chemical compounds used to improve the efficacy and efficiency of activities at an oilfield site.

New Research Study "Oilfield Chemicals Market" 2023 Analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share, and Outlook has been added to Coherent Market insight

This report offers an in-depth analysis of the global Oilfield Chemicals market, with a particular emphasis on high-growth applications in each vertical and rapidly expanding market segments. It presents a detailed competitive landscape, identifying the key players in each market type, along with an exhaustive market share analysis that covers individual revenue, market shares, and rankings of top players. The report also features an impact analysis of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors currently driving and limiting market growth and the impact they could have on the short, medium, and long-term outlook. Additionally, the report provides valuable competitive intelligence from company profiles, key player strategies, and game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

The aim of this study is to pinpoint market opportunities and estimate market size across various segments and countries for the past few years, as well as forecast values for the next five years. The report encompasses both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry, taking into account each region and country studied. The report includes qualitative analysis of the market, incorporating comprehensive pricing and cost analysis of components and products, Porter’s analysis, and a PEST (Political, Economic, Social, and Technological factors) analysis of the market. In addition, the report profiles all major companies operating in this industry.

Global oilfield chemicals market was valued at US$ 68,855.3 Million in 2021 in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).

Worldwide major and leading players within the market are:

★ Baker Hughes Inc.

★ Halliburton

★ Schlumberger Ltd.

★ Weatherford International Ltd

★ Diamoco Group

★ Royal Dutch Shell Plc

★ Solvay S.A

★ BASF

★ Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

★ The Lubrizol Corporation

★ Clariant Specialty Chemicals

★ Croda International Plc

The titled segments and sub-section of the Oilfield Chemicals market are illuminated below:

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market, By Application :

✦ Upstream

• Drilling Chemicals

• Cementing Chemicals

• Application on Chemicals

• Workover & Completion (incl. Flowlines and Application on Pipelines)

• Stimulation Chemicals

• Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals

✦ Midstream

• Flow Assurance

•Cargo Additives

• Water Treatment Chemicals

• Desalting Chemicals

• Slop Oil Movement

• Others

✦ Downstream

• Petrochemical Additives

• Refinery Process Chemical

• Refinery and Finished Fuel Additives

Regional Analysis for Oilfield Chemicals Market:

◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Research Methodology:

The research methodology contains Oilfield Chemicals Market research conducted in two major steps – primary and secondary research. Primary research comprises raw information acquired from interviews with subject matter experts, corporate executives, and decision-makers of major companies. The focus on qualitative and quantitative research by cross-checking the primary data against fact-checking websites and trustworthy databases comes under secondary research.

Highlight the Following Key Factors:

★ Business Description: a detailed description of company operations and business departments.

★ Company Strategy: The analyst's summary of the company's business strategy.

★ SWOT Analysis: Detailed analysis of the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

★ Company History: The progress of major events related to the company.

★ Main products and services: A list of the company's main products, services, and brands.

★ Main Competitors: A list of the company's main competitors.

★ Important locations and subsidiaries: The company's main locations and subsidiaries' list and contact information.

★ Detailed financial ratios of the past five years: The latest financial ratios come from the annual financial statements issued by companies with a history of five years.

Scope of this Report :

✍ The objective of this report is to deliver a detailed overview of the worldwide Oilfield Chemicals market, incorporating both quantitative and qualitative analysis. Its purpose is to aid readers in formulating business and growth strategies, evaluating the competitive landscape, examining their current market position, and making informed decisions related to Oilfield Chemicals.

✍ This report presents estimates and projections of the sales volume and revenue of the Oilfield Chemicals market, with 2030 as the baseline year and historical and forecast data spanning from 2023 to 2030. The global Oilfield Chemicals market is segmented in a comprehensive manner, with regional market sizes provided for different product types, applications, and players. Furthermore, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War was taken into account when estimating market sizes.

✍ To enhance comprehension of the market, this report offers profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their market rankings. Additionally, it examines technological trends and recent product advancements.

✍ This report provides Oilfield Chemicals manufacturers, new market entrants, and industry chain-related companies with valuable insights into the revenues, sales volume, and average prices of the overall market and its sub-segments, categorized by company, product type, application, and region.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

■ Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global Oilfield Chemicals market over the next years.

■ Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and Oilfield Chemicals market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

■ Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

■ Identify the major channels that are driving the global Oilfield Chemicals market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, and resulting in revenue expansion.

■ Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global Oilfield Chemicals market.

■ Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top Oilfield Chemicals market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.

Key Questions Addressed in the Market Report:

➼ What is the forecasted size, share, & CAGR of the Oilfield Chemicals Market in the forecast period?

➼ What are the key trends projected to affect the Oilfield Chemicals Market during 2023-2030?

➼ What is the estimated demand for different types of products/services in the Oilfield Chemicals Market?

➼ What would be the impact of strategic developments on the Oilfield Chemicals Market in the mid to long term?

➼ Who are the key stakeholders and players participating in the Oilfield Chemicals Market?

➼ What are the different segments & sub-segments considered in the Oilfield Chemicals Market research study?

