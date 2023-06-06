Club Med Kiroro Grand Opens Its Doors
Club Med Kiroro Grand Opening Its Doors in December 2023, Welcomes Skiers of All Skill Levels
Opening its doors on December 2023, Club Med Kiroro Grand is a stunning new resort in the mountains of Hokkaido.
Already open for bookings, the resort invites guests to a unique, all-inclusive ski holiday. The high-thrill ski and snowboarding activities, coupled with the serene moments in the spa make for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Ski Domain of Kiroro Grand
Sprawled across two mountains, Asari and Nagamine, the dynamic course of the Kiroro Ski area can be enjoyed by people of all levels. The longest distance on the slopes is 4,050 meters and the operating period is from early December to early May.
Totalling 23 courses, the Kiroro Ski area has 8 courses for beginners, 6 for intermediate levels, and 9 for advanced skiers. Two gondolas, 6 high-speed hooded lifts, and 3 pair lifts help skiers and snowboarders get across the area.
Lift Pass and Ski Lessons
At the Club Med Kiroro Grand, guests can enjoy the all-inclusive package, which includes a lift pass and group snowboard and ski lessons. The pass is available on arrival and included for adults and children, ages four and up. It commences the day after arrival for a hassle-free holiday and maximum time on the slope.
The ski-in/ski-out Club Med resort also provides group ski and snowboard lessons, included in the stay. Provided by professional, SIA instructors, the lessons are for all ages and standards, with 7 levels included.
From beginners to experts, all skiers and snowboarders can benefit from the lessons and pick up a new skill. When it comes to alpine skiing, Club Med provides group lessons for kids, teens, and adults.
In addition to the included lessons, guests can also book private ski and snowboard lessons on demand. Accessible to all levels, guests of Club Med Kiroro Grand can take advantage of personal advice from qualified G.Os.® It’s an incredible opportunity to progress quickly, no matter the guests’ affinity toward freestyle, off-piste, or regular lessons.
Guests looking to spend more time on the snow can also take part in a snow trek. With the support of a G.O.®, they can discover the mountain trails that surround the resort.
Accommodations
The grand and artistic Club Med Kiroro Grand Resort features a harmonious blend of traditional Japanese interior with fresh and modern pieces. Amidst the natural landscapes, Club Med guests can choose between three types of rooms: Superior, Deluxe, and Suite.
The Superior rooms can accommodate between two to four people, the Deluxe three, while the Suite accommodates three to five. All rooms have concierge service included, as well as a transfer for G.M® with a transfer package.
All-Inclusive Activities and More
In addition to skiing and snowboarding, Club Med Kiroro Grand offers a variety of activities and services.
The resort comes with a well-equipped gym, with different areas dedicated to various activities.
There is an indoor, heated swimming pool with a separate adult and kids pool area. It also features a sauna, jacuzzi, and whirlpool bath. What’s more, there are aqua fitness classes for 16 years and above.
At the Club Med Spa, guests can entrust their minds and bodies to the savoir-faire of the therapists. They offer a relaxing experience, combining gentleness with expertise.
Guests can treat themselves to a wide variety of wellness treatments. Not only that, but the facilities at the spa include a sauna, Ofuro bath, Rotenburo, as well as a traditional Japanese Onsen.
At the Japanese Onsen, guests can indulge in natural hot spring waters after a long day on the slopes. Both the Ofuro and Onsen require guests to adhere to strict etiquette, which entails disrobing completely, not wearing swimming suits or clothing, and covering their tattoos.
Childcare
Petit Club Med welcomes children from the ages of two and three, with on-demand childcare service. There is also the Mini Club Med, open to kids 4–10, and Junior Club Med, which has organized activities for kids ages 11–17.
