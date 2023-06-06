Club Med Bali Introduces New Activities and Experiences
Club Med Bali is introducing new services, experiences, and features to the resort. Healthy menus, new activities, and more await guests.MELBOURNE, AB, AUSTRALIA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Club Med Bali Introduces New Activities, Experiences, and Services
Club Med Bali announces additions to its already comprehensive list of the service and experiences at the resort. With the new features, the resort is able to provide an even more comprehensive adventure in the tropical destination.
What’s New at Club Med Bali
Healthy Dishes
In partnership with a world-renowned chef, Samantha Gowing, Club Med has brought a bigger variety of healthy dishes to the resort. Thanks to the leading spa chef and award-winning clinical nutritionist, Club Med Bali features new, plant-based dishes that help promote personal health and well-being.
Padel Tennis
Padel tennis, the latest trendy sports activity, is now available at the Bali resort. The sport, which was invented in Spain, is a mix of tennis and squash, providing lots of high-pace fun. Guests of Club Med Bali can keep a look out at the newly constructed, tennis-like courts, surrounded by transparent walls.
The Club Med G.O®s will help guests learn the rules and pick up the sport. They can also help them navigate intensely exciting matches.
Mini Club +
Guests travelling with children can now take advantage of the extended Mini Club offerings with Mini Club +. The Mini Club + aims to help kids connect and grow with confidence through passive education. What’s more, by building on 6 strengths – creativity, courage, confidence, cooperation, connection, and cheerfulness, the Club’s goal is to entertain and educate.
Mini Club Show 2.0
Another addition to the children’s program is the Mini Club Show 2.0, which immerses kids in a spectacle of candy and colours. Parents can watch their kids on stage as they dress up in vibrant, candy-inspired costumes.
The Mini Club Show 2.0. helps children discover new talents and become stars of the show. However, the fun extends beyond the stage with an evening afterparty, Candy Land.
At Candy Land, families can step into a world of sweets and treats with larger-than-life costumes, donned by the Club Med G.O®s. With unforgettable moments and Insta-worthy spots, the Mini Club Show 2.0. promises to provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Nomad Festival Day
Guests who want to experience the nomadic lifestyle firsthand can do so during the Nomad Festival Day. An adventure for those looking for freedom and to be immersed in Balinese culture, the Nomad Festival Day offers bohemian-chic vibes, themed menus, elegant ambience, and special events. Guests can visit the Club Med boutique to pick out a Nomad outfit and flaunt it at the white garden dinner party.
Colours Show
The Club Med Colours Show is a unique and enchanting digital show. It features dazzling costumes and vibrant performances by the incredibly talented Club Med G.O®s. In addition to providing a memorable experience, it’s also one of the best spots in the entire resort to capture stunning photographs.
Club Med Play
Guests of Club Med Bali who are looking for adventure can take part in a digital treasure hunt through the Club Med Play app. Through 10 points of interest in the resort, guests can learn about Balinese culture.
By scanning QR codes in each location, guests can challenge themselves by retrieving information and enriching their Bali experience.
Makan on Wheels – Food Cart
Makan on Wheels, a roving food truck, has been serving delicious treats to Club Med Bali guests since 2019. A feast impossible to miss, the food truck showcases vibrant designs, all inspired by the tropical colours and vibrant culture of the island.
Go Bali
For a memorable encounter with the island’s abundant treasures, guests can take part in the Go Bali experience. Through the exquisite Club Med Bali facilities, guests can visit 10 stunning locations, each with its own story to tell.
Beach Bar Refreshment
At the newly renovated bar, guests can take a break and enjoy a refreshment. The bar features healthy and nutrient-rich beverages and stunning ocean views.
Bali Swing
The Bali Swing is an authentic testimonial of Balinese tradition while being a highly Instagrammable spot. It is strategically placed right in front of the pristine beach and water for the best possible shot and experience.
Coming Soon
Sports enthusiasts will soon get to enjoy a new activity that combines athleticism with reactivity – ultimate frisbee. The activity will be open to anyone above 6 years of age and is ideal for friends and families, looking for a thrilling time indoors or outdoors.
Jesse Tutt
Club Med
+61 1800 258 263
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram