Club Med Announces Major Renovations to Club Med 2

Club Med has made significant renovations to Club Med 2. In addition to new services, Club Med announces major changes aboard the yacht. These include renovations of the welcome area, as well as a redesign of other popular spaces.
What’s New on Board
Aboard Club Med 2, one of the biggest changes to see is the complete renovation of the welcome area. Previously known as the Pacific Lounge, the newly minted Yacht Club Lounge is sure to stun and embrace with its new look.
Club Med 2 has also had a complete renovation of the Magellan Restaurant, which has now become the Monte Carlo. The new ambience and fresh dishes all await guests there.
In addition to the changes to the restaurant, Club Med 2 has also redesigned what was previously known as the Albatros and the Venise bars. Now, the Saint Barth and the Cannes Bars, respectively, boast an entirely new look and feel, while still serving delightful refreshments.
Club Med 2 has also added new cardio training equipment in the Fitness Room for a more comprehensive workout.
The famous teak decks of Club Med have also been refreshed and refurbished, all 2700 sqm of them. The final, physical change that makes the renovations to Club Med 2 is in the new sails.
New Experiences on Board
The renovations to Club Med 2 don’t stop at the physical changes as they continue on with new experiences and services on board.
Club Med 2 has partnered with Sothys to deliver a luxurious Spa experience. Aboard the yacht, there are also unique Yoga sessions in iconic locations with Heberson.
Passengers on the luxurious Club Med yacht are also privy to new bistronomic seasonal menus, which were designed in partnership with Ferrandi, a French school of gastronomy.
At the nautical hall, there are two new experiences awaiting Club Med guests – Wing Foil and Paddle Board with the Hobie Mirage Eclipse.
But perhaps the biggest change is to the itinerary. Now, all current itineraries include a 21-day cruise to Cuba. During the trip, all 350 passengers aboard Club Med 2 will get the chance to attend the Carnaval de Barranquilla. The Carnaval is listed as a Unesco Cultural Heritage.
