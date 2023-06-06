New Changes on Club Med 2 Reenergize the Sailing Experience
Changes on Club Med 2 promise to reshape and reinvent the world of luxury travel. Decks, sails, restaurants, and more await at the redesigned sailing yacht.RED DEER, AB, AUSTRALIA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Changes on Club Med 2 Reenergize the Sailing Experience
Club Med Australia announces new changes on Club Med 2, its luxurious yacht. Introducing new features and experiences, the yacht has made renovations to the halls, restaurants, and more.
Major Renovations to Club Med 2
Club Med 2 has undertaken massive changes to its welcome area, previously known as the Pacific Lounge. Now, the Yacht Club Lounge boasts a fresh redesign along with a luxurious ambience.
Those who enjoyed the Magellan Restaurant will now lounge in the redesigned Le Monte Carlo. A refreshed atmosphere perfectly matches the brand-new seasonal menus, designed in partnership with a French school of gastronomy, Ferrandi.
To accompany the changes to the Monte-Carlo restaurant, Club Med 2 has also redesigned the Albatros and the Venise. Now, the Saint Barth and Cannes Bars, respectively, feature a stunning new atmosphere, while still serving delectable refreshments.
Those looking to sweat off the delicious treats from the restaurant can do so with the new cardio training equipment in the Fitness Room.
The outside of Club Med 2 has also undergone some massive changes, as the yacht features brand-new sails. What’s more, all teak decks aboard Club Med have been completely redone.
New Experiences on Board
In addition to the physical changes on board, the services and experiences list has also received an overhaul.
By partnering with Sothys, Club Med 2 is now able to provide a luxurious and luscious spa experience. There are also unique yoga sessions offered by Heberson and the iconic Vibhava method.
Passengers can take part in two new activities at the nautical hall, Wing Foil, as well as Paddle Boarding with the Hobie Mirage Eclipse.
One of the biggest changes on the Club Med 2 Cruise is in the itinerary, as it now includes a 21-day cruise to Cuba. The new itinerary will take all 350 passengers to attend the Carnaval de Barranquilla, which is on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.
Jesse Tutt
Club Med
+61 1800 258 263
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram