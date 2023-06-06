Maven Collective Marketing Officially Partners with Google

Maven Collective Marketing Official Google Partner Badge

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing is delighted to announce its official Google Partner status, joining an elite of just 800 Partners in Canada and 30,000 in the US. The award-winning agency, boasting over a decade of digital marketing prowess for Microsoft Partners and B2B SaaS clients, reaffirms its commitment to cost-effective, high-performing advertising strategies with this achievement.

With over 3.5 billion Google searches daily and over a billion websites, standing out can be challenging for B2B companies. Maven Collective Marketing's team, through their profound understanding of Google's platform, has consistently showcased their skill in leveraging advanced Google Ads products. This mastery has led to maintaining an impressive optimization score above 70% for clients, while also adroitly employing Google Analytics 4, set to be mandatory from July 2023, emphasizing their capability to accurately measure campaign success.

"This recognition exemplifies Maven Collective Marketing's proficiency," states Erica Hakonson, Principal and Founder of Maven Collective Marketing. "We're well-prepared to help our clients make their mark and drive demand amidst an ocean of websites, managing Google Ads campaigns and integrating the soon-to-be mandatory Google Analytics 4."

In addition to advertising, Maven Collective Marketing provides a variety of award-winning services. Their Google Partner status complements their alliances with ActiveCampaign, HubSpot, Dripify, and Microsoft Advertising. All these alliances amplify their commitment to delivering nothing but the best, whether it's digital strategy, content marketing, marketing automation, event marketing, email marketing, paid advertising, social media marketing, website design/development, or analytics. Visit mavencollectivemarketing.com to experience the Maven magic.

ABOUT MAVEN COLLECTIVE MARKETING

Maven Collective Marketing is the leading Marketing Partner for Microsoft Partners. For over a decade, Maven Collective Marketing has yielded award-winning, measurable results for SaaS and software service clients around the globe. The Vancouver-based agency specializes in obtaining measurable digital marketing results, while leveraging the Microsoft Partner ecosystem for greater exposure.

