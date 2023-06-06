Leaders in Cyber Security Conference Series and the MSPAA Join Forces to Safeguard the Digital Landscape
The Official Cyber Security Summit has been ranked as one of the “Top 50 Must-Attend Conferences” by DigitalGuardian. Learn from renowned security experts from around the globe on how to protect your business from cyber attacks in interactive Panels
Now called MSP’s, these IT service providers have helped pave the way for companies to focus on their core operations while leaving the critical technology features to outsourced professionals
Connecting Sr. Level Executives with Renowned Information Security Experts, and Cutting-Edge Solution Providers to Protect Today's Enterprise
In an effort to educate senior executives and business leaders across the US about the latest cyber threat landscape, equipping them with best practices to combat cybercrime.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MSPAA, the national leading MSP Association, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Official Cyber Security Summit, a premier, invitation-only cyber security conference series for C-Suite Executives, Business Leaders, and other Senior Level Cyber Professionals.
— Megan Hutton - Marketing Director
As cyber-attacks continue to increase in complexity and frequency, it is imperative for organizations to stay ahead of the curve in safeguarding their valuable assets, sensitive data, and digital infrastructure. Through this partnership, those within the MSPAA network will have access to this premier series of educational summits so that they may attend and gain actionable insights and practical knowledge to enhance their cyber security strategies and ensure robust protection against cyber threats.
In this collaborative endeavor, the MSPAA and Cyber Security Summit strive to cultivate a spirit of collaboration among cybersecurity professionals, industry influencers, and technology enthusiasts. The partnership will offer informative panel discussions, enlightening keynote speeches, and interactive demonstrations facilitated by esteemed experts in the field of cyber security. Attendees will have the valuable opportunity to connect with peers who share similar responsibilities, exchange experiences and ideas, and glean invaluable insights from prominent figures in the industry.
“The Official Cyber Security Summit is excited to partner with MSPAA in an effort to educate senior executives and business leaders across the US about the latest cyber threat landscape, equipping them with best practices to combat cybercrime & delivering access to the latest cutting-edge solutions to help avoid their enterprise from becoming the next victim of a cyber-attack. Through this partnership, we are pleased to extend discounted admission rates to MSPAA members and its greater network. This strategic alliance will also help both parties further establish themselves within this important segment of the cyber security marketplace.", says Megan Hutton the Marketing Director for Cyber Security Summit.
About MSPAA: MSPAA offers essential solutions for businesses, including fast and cost-free access to approved IT vendors, national coverage, and advertising, as well as a program that sponsors education. The association also provides access to listings for events, support resources for Managed Service Providers, and a newsletter that reaches over 52,000 email subscribers.
For more information about MSPAA, visit https://mspaa.net
About the Cyber Security Summit: The Official Cyber Security Summit, ranked “Top 5 InfoSec Conference Worldwide”, was founded by Bradford Rand in New York City in 2013. The Cyber Security Summit connects C-Suite & Senior Executives responsible for protecting their company’s critical infrastructures with cutting-edge technology providers & renowned information security experts. These invitation-only events are held in 30+ major cities across the United States. The Cyber Security Summit also produces Virtual Industry-Specific Summits which discuss the latest cyber threats related to Healthcare & Pharma, Finance & Banking, Education, and Critical Infrastructure. The Cyber Security Summit merged into CyberRisk Alliance in October 2022, joining a diverse portfolio of brands including MSSP Alert Live, ChannelE2E, SC Media, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, CRA Business Intelligence, and Cybersecurity Collaborative.
For more information about Cyber Security Summit, visit CyberSecuritySummit.com
Megan Hutton
Official Cyber Security Summit, A CyberRisk Alliance Product
+1 212-655-4505
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube