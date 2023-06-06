Manifestation of Neo-colonialism – The Case of Cacao and the Dark Secret of Chocolate

G20 Interfaith Forum

The panel of experts will address long-term challenges on Thursday, June 8 at 11 AM PT, 12 PM MT, 2 PM ET, and 8 PM CET. Register: https://bit.ly/case-of-cacao

The current reality of the global cocoa trade – and the injustices and inequality that it contains – cannot be understood without the context of the past.” — Antoine Fountain