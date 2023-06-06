Interventional Pulmonology Market : Surging Demand to Propel Growth to $6.9 billion by 2031

Interventional Pulmonology Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Interventional pulmonology refers to the use of minimally invasive techniques to diagnose and treat lung diseases. The interventional pulmonology market includes devices, procedures, and services related to this field.

The global interventional pulmonology market generated $3.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $6.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

An increase in the prevalence of lung disease has led to a growing demand for pulmonology treatments, which is driving the growth of the global interventional pulmonology market. On the other hand, insurance companies and governments around the world are increasingly putting in place regulations that encourage the use of generic medications, further boosting the market competition. This is due to the fact that generic medications are regarded as cost-effective alternatives that can significantly lower healthcare expenses for governments and insurance providers. Generic medications are widely available at much lower prices as a result, creating a highly competitive market where it is challenging for brand-name medications to maintain their market share. These factors hindered the growth of the interventional pulmonology market growth.

Furthermore, spirometers, peak flow meters, and pulse oximeters are examples of advanced pulmonology devices which have made it convenient to diagnose and monitor respiratory diseases, which is estimated to generate new opportunities for the growth of the global interventional pulmonology industry in the future.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The market for interventional pulmonology had experienced both opportunities and challenges as a result of COVID-19. The pandemic had made respiratory care more important than ever, which had increased demand for related goods and services. Also, the pandemic disrupted the global supply chains and reduced market investments.

Almost all industries were affected by the outbreak of COVID-19, and companies that produced interventional pulmonology had to stop operating because of import-export restrictions, lockdowns implemented in various countries, and a significant labor shortage.

However, the global market for interventional pulmonology has recovered slowly and steadily in the post-pandemic.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-

The hospitals segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global interventional pulmonology market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The growth is attributed to numerous factors, such as the growth of the healthcare infrastructure, the expansion of hospitals, the aging of the population, and the presence of a large amount of patient population. The market for interventional pulmonology is expanding rapidly because of technological advances and a rise in the availability of specialized services in hospitals. As respiratory disorders have become more prevalent worldwide, there is a greater need for interventional pulmonary services.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭-

The bronchoscopes segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly one-fourth of the global interventional pulmonology market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. Bronchoscope advancement and development, including white-light, autofluorescence (blue-light), navigational, and other varieties are one of the primary drivers in bronchoscope dominance as a product segment. Thus, the bronchoscope has recently been developed as a result of technological advancements, and its potential uses have expanded the market growth.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-

North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global interventional pulmonology market, and is likely to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Increased healthcare spending, scientific advances in the detection and treatment of pulmonary disorders, and a move toward minimally invasive surgery in developed nations like the United States are contributing to the market's growth. Moreover, frequent lung disorders brought on by smoking and an increase in air pollution are significant market growth drivers. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. India and China are likely to be lucrative market for interventional pulmonology during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Olympus Corporation

clarus medical llc

Becton

Vygon

cook medical

Fujifilm corporation

Medtronic Plc

Huger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd

Smith's Group Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

