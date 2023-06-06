The Royal Hawaiian Guard of Nā Mea ʻIke ʻIa to Participate in Muckleshoot Veterans Powwow

The participation is designed to promote a cultural exchange rooted in Aloha.

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Royal Hawaiian Guard , an esteemed ceremonial unit dedicated to developing youth to perpetuate and promote Aloha in the world, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Muckleshoot Veterans Powwow. This highly anticipated event, taking place from June 15-18, 2023 at the Muckleshoot Indian Reservation in Auburn, Washington, promises to be a remarkable celebration of Native American and Hawaiian traditions, fostering a profound cultural exchange rooted in the spirit of Aloha.The Muckleshoot Veterans Powwow is a sacred gathering with immense significance for Native American communities. It serves as a platform to honor the veterans and warriors who have selflessly served their Nations, while providing an opportunity for cultural preservation and the sharing of indigenous traditions. The Muckleshoot Veterans Council has graciously invited, and fully sponsored, Nā Mea ʻIke ʻIa and its Royal Hawaiian Guard to present Hawaiian Royal Heritage, alongside presentations of the Colors and Hawaiian Military-Style Drill with replica Springfield M1903 drill rifles.With great reverence for the sacredness of the Powwow, The Royal Hawaiian Guard considers it an honor to be invited to participate in this extraordinary event. The Guard, known for its exceptional commitment to upholding Hawaiian customs and heritage, will showcase their rich cultural traditions through Hawaiian Military-Style Drill and ceremonial performances. Their presence will add a vibrant and captivating dimension to the Powwow, fostering an exchange of knowledge and understanding between two distinct but deeply interconnected cultures.Aloha, the profound concept of deep affection connecting us to the Creator, one another, and nature, lies at the heart of the Hawaiian culture. Through their participation, The Royal Hawaiian Guard aims to exemplify the principles of Aloha, bridging the gaps between communities and forging lasting connections that transcend geographical boundaries.The Guard's participation in the Muckleshoot Veterans Powwow signifies the shared respect and admiration between Native American and Hawaiian communities. By coming together to celebrate their cultures, they reaffirm their commitment to preserving and honoring their respective traditions while embracing the beauty of cultural diversity."We are humbled and privileged to be a part of the Muckleshoot Veterans Powwow," said Paulo Faleafine Jr, Founder of The Royal Hawaiian Guard and Nā Mea ʻIke ʻIa. "This event provides a unique opportunity for our youth to hōʻike-demonstrate their pilina-connection to upholding Hawaiian royal heritage and, while forming a life experience that solidifies their purpose as Honor Guard members, to live a lifestyle rooted in Aloha. This blessed opportunity to connect with the Native American community, exchange knowledge, and celebrate the profound cultural ties that bind us provides our youth and organization with a meaningful experience that will be cherished. We are excited to share the spirit of Aloha and showcase the beauty of Hawaiian traditions, while learning from and embracing the rich heritage of the Muckleshoot people."The Royal Hawaiian Guard invites the public, community leaders, and media to join them at the Muckleshoot Veterans Powwow to witness this historic cultural exchange. By participating in this momentous event, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with diverse traditions, foster understanding, and contribute to promoting unity and harmony among all cultures.For more information on how to support The Royal Hawaiian Guard and their participation in the Muckleshoot Veterans Powwow, please visit https://www.hi-nmii.org , or contact Paulo Faleafine Jr at (808) 867-HOPE (4673) or paulo@hi-nmii.org.About The Royal Hawaiian GuardThe Royal Hawaiian Guard was formed in 2009, and then designated in 2017 as a program of Nā Mea ʻIke ʻIa, a 501(c)(3) charity, EIN 82-0746141, to promote and preserve Aloha in the world. The Guard provides an uplifting group for all youth to BELONG and Mālama Hawaiʻi-Serve Hawaiʻi on their journey to live a lifestyle rooted in Aloha.Youth of all genders and faiths are encouraged to join the Guard to learn discipline, leadership, Native Hawaiian values, and history while being supported by a community dedicated to their success. The Guard serves to share the message Aloha kekahi i kekahi - love one another, the true spirit of Hawaii that bonds all who call Hawaiʻi home, and what it is to be Hawaiian at heart.