Dr. Gholam Mujtaba's reception in honor of Congressman Thomas Kean Jr. in New Jersey
EINPresswire.com/ -- The relationship between the United States and Pakistan is important in maintaining a successful U.S. foreign policy in South Asia and the Middle East. Pakistan’s geopolitical significance is acknowledged by the United States. This was the theme at a dinner event hosted by Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, a prominent Pakistani American in honor of Congressman Tom Kean Jr., the Chairman House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee.
The Vice Chairman of the American Jewish Congress who is a Pakistani American spoke high about the role of Dr. Gholam Mujtaba in bridging the gaps in averting trust deficit that exists between the two nations. Dr. Kazmir reposed his confidence on the role Pakistani Americans in realizing the Abraham accord and expects Dr. Mujtaba to play a key role.
The host of the event and Chairman Pakistan Policy Institute USA, Dr. Gholam Mujtaba appreciated the keen interest of Congressman Tom Kean Jr. towards building a strong and viable foreign policy of the United States by up-keeping U.S. hegemony across the globe. He pleaded the case of Pakistan for a bipartisan support to salvage the economic challenges faced by that country.
Dr. Mujtaba recalled the role of Pakistan in U-2 missions, the establishment of Sino-American relationship, defeat of the Soviet Union in Afghanistan war and the post-9/11 terror attacks. Had Pakistan been not actively engaged in alliance with the United States, the shape of the world map would have been different today. He admitted that there had been peaks and valleys in this relationship which may have caused trust deficit between the two nations, yet Pakistan remains a vital part of U.S. regional policy.
While recollecting his discussions with the state officials, he said that Pakistan and the United States cooperation against terror networks is at its best today, “The U.S. has no interest to intrude into the domestic, or partisan politics of Pakistan as emphasized by the State Department spokesperson”, Dr. Mujtaba stated. “The statements of former officials published from time to time does not reflect U.S. official policy. United States encourages promotion of democracy, rule of law, upholding women’s rights, and protection of minorities across the globe" he stressed.
Prominent among those who participated at the dinner-reception in honor of Congressman at the residence of Dr. Gholam Mujtaba included Baba Monde, the religious leader of 144 million Bektashi community of Albania, the former Energy Minister of Albania and a prominent businessman from New York Somol Bejleri, Danial Pincus of the American Jewish Committee, Mayor of Closter John Glidden, Councilman of Clifton Tony Latona, Oz Sultan Republican Presidential delegate from Harlem New York, Brigadier Nasir Shafiq Director Pakistan Military History, and many other federal and state officials. Most of the speakers including His Holiness Baba Monde lauded the efforts of Dr. Mujtaba in bringing the gaps among civilizations.
Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD,Ed.D
Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD,Ed.D
Pakistan Policy Institute USA
