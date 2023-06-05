CANCELLED - Maine Pull Events Commission Meeting
MAINE, June 8 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: June 8, 2023
Start Time: 9:00 AM
Location: Marquardt Building, Room 118, 32 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME
Meeting description/purpose:
CANCELLED - Maine Pull Events Commission Meeting
Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.
For further information, contact:
Name: Miles Greenleaf
Phone: 207-287-3221