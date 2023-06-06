Hiland Dairy Promotes Rob Ballowe to General Manager of Springfield, Missouri Plant
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rob Ballowe has been announced as general manager of the Hiland Dairy, Springfield, Missouri, plant. In his new role, Ballowe will oversee all Hiland Dairy operations and activities in Springfield.
With a wealth of experience in the dairy industry, Ballowe has served as a district sales manager for Hiland Dairy since 2017. He started as a route delivery driver at Meyer's Dairy in Lansing, Kansas, and then joined Zarda Dairy in Kansas City, which later became Hiland Dairy. Ballowe prioritizes customer support and satisfaction.
“Rob’s energetic approach to all he does will ensure a seamless transition and positively impact team members and our processes,” said Rick Beaman, president of Hiland Dairy. “We look forward to having Rob as an integral part of our leadership team in Springfield.”
Ballowe is originally from Slater, Missouri. He is active and involved in the community serving the Ozark Empire Grocers Association, Price Cutter Charity Championship, the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, and the Missouri Restaurant Association. He and his wife, Sharon, reside in Rogersville with their son Kolbey. Their daughter Brooklyn is a teacher in Springfield.
About Hiland Dairy Foods Company
Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy food company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
A farmer-owned company, Hiland has almost 4,000 employees throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.
Kathy Broniecki
