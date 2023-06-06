Billboard Blues Guitarist, Singer-Songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor To Bring Her Show to 14 US Cities This Fall
Featuring both original music and classic blues, JST's live shows are a must-see for blues and rock fans alikeNASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Having just wrapped an extensive tour throughout the US, the #1 selling blues guitarist Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced that she will return to the road this fall for a 14-date tour, which will bring her across the Midwest and East Coast. Kicking off at the Davidson Theatre at the Riffe Center in Columbus, OH on Friday, November 10th, the tour will hit Louisville, KY, and Cleveland, OH before making its way east, culminating at the historic Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA on Wednesday, November 29th. A special fan pre-sale will begin today June 6th at 10 am local time, and the general on-sale will begin this Friday, June 9th at 10 am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets click HERE.
Discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics when she was only 16 years old and invited to tour the world, Taylor has since become one of the most sought-after guitarists in the industry, with an army of plaudits that includes Jimmy Cliff, Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, and more. Still, only in her 30s, she’s proven herself as a prolific songwriter, releasing a series of #1 selling Billboard blues albums that cemented her as one of the most important exports in British blues-rock. “Taylor has navigated the journey from rough diamond to global star,” wrote ERB Magazine. “In a male-dominated guitar world, she truly holds her own.”
Featuring guest appearances from Joe Bonamassa, Dave Stewart, Tina Guo, and Carmen Vandenburg, Taylor's 2022 studio ALBUM Nobody's Fool was declared her “landmark album” and “her best to date” by outlets like Classic Rock, Guitarist Magazine, and Blues Matter, earning comparisons to Susan Tedeschi and Bonnie Raitt. “She’s one of the elite few blues artists sufficiently adventurous to produce music that appeals to a wide audience without compromising her roots,” reported Blues In Britain, who called the album “a uniquely joyful collection.” The album, produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, was released on Bonamassa’s newest label Journeyman Records, which provides the infrastructure needed to jumpstart the careers of exceptional independent artists, who are too often overlooked by the major labels or concert promoters.
Nobody’s Fool was the latest in a series of chart-topping releases from Joanne. Her 2019 release Reckless Heart broke into the UK Top 20 Album Chart, cementing her status as one of the most important exports in British blues-rock. The Blues Album (2021), also produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Oceanway Recording Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, marked Joanne’s seventh studio album, and her first release on Bonamassa’s independent label KTBA Records, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Charts. In 2022, Joanne received her second No. 1 Billboard Blues Album with Blues From The Heart Live, also released on KTBA Records.
Joanne is currently working on her next studio album that will showcase a bold slate of new material from an artist at the top of her game, bringing her guitar prowess, vocal abilities, and songwriting chops to new heights.
Summer European Festival Tour
6/9-6/10. GROLLO, NETHERLANDS Holland Int'l Blues Fest
6/15/2023 ANTWERP, BE De Roma
6/18/2023 KENT, UK Black Deer Festival
6/24/2023 GLASTONBURY, UK Glastonbury Festival
6/25/2023 CHIARI, BRESCIA, IT Chiari Music Festival
U.S. TOUR DATES
Saturday, August 12 - Omaha, NE – Playing With Fire 2023
Saturday, September 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Eric Clapton Crossroads Festival
Friday, November 10 - Columbus, OH - Davidson Theatre at the Riffe Center
Saturday, November 11 - Louisville, KY - The Kentucky Center
Sunday, November 12 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square
Tuesday, November 14 - North Tonawanda, NY - Riviera Theatre
Thursday, November 16 - Burlington, VT - The Flynn
Saturday, November 18 - Geneva, NY - Smith Opera House
Sunday, November 19 - Albany, NY - The Egg
Tuesday, November 21 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
Wednesday, November 22 - Boston, MA - The Cabot
Friday, November 24 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts
Saturday, November 25 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall
Sunday, November 26 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon Theatre
Tuesday, November 28 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre of Durham
Wednesday, November 29 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
