Eastern Mediterranean Gas: Accelerating Peace? (Online event, 5 June 2023)

Gas discoveries in the eastern Mediterranean raised hopes that shared interests in the region’s hydrocarbon wealth could help reshape the geopolitics of a region that has long been beset by conflict and political disputes. But twenty years on, a recently published Crisis Group report, Rethinking Gas Diplomacy in the Eastern Mediterranean, shows that the picture is mixed. Gas deals have improved relations between Israel and some of its neighbours while allowing them to also reap economic benefits. Yet gas finds have intensified competition between Turkey, on the one hand, and the Republic of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt, on the other, and they have done little to ease tensions between Israel and Lebanon. To Palestinians, offshore gas reserves have offered neither economic nor political payoffs.

Panellists:

Nigar Göksel, Crisis Group Türkiye Project Director

Joost Hiltermann, Crisis Group Middle East and North Africa Program Director

Lapo Pistelli, ENI Director of Public Affairs

Mona Sukkarieh, Political Risk Consultant

Moderator: Claudia Gazzini, Crisis Group Senior Libya Analyst