Governor DeSantis Signs Twelve Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

 

CS/CS/SB 376 – Automatic Sealing of Criminal History Records and Making Confidential and Exempt Related Court Records

CS/SB 384 – Violent Offenses Committed Against Criminal Defense Attorneys

SB 508 – Problem-Solving Courts

CS/SB 612 – Blood Clot and Pulmonary Embolism Policy Workgroup

CS/SB 7024 – Retirement

CS/CS/HB 67 – Protection of Specified Personnel

CS/HB 319 – Interference with Sporting or Entertainment Events

CS/CS/HB 365 – Controlled Substances

CS/CS/CS/HB 425 – Transportation

HB 829 – Operation and Administration of the Baker Act

CS/HB 1221 – Broadband Internet Service Providers

CS/HB 7041 – Space Florida

 

To view the transmittal letters, click here.

 

