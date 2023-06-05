N.C. Pesticide Board announces case settlement

Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
FRIDAY, JUNE 2, 2023

CONTACT: Patrick Jones, director
NCDA&CS Structural Pest Control and Pesticides Division
919-733-3556

RALEIGH – The N.C. Pesticide Board approved the following settlement agreement at its recent meeting. The seven-member governor-appointed board adoptsregulationsthat govern the manner in which pesticides are sold, stored, transported, applied and disposed within the state.

  • (Duplin) Warren Michael, a licensed aerial pesticide applicator, agreed to pay $1,200 after an aerial pesticide treatment to a soybean field in the Teachey area drifted to a nearby home. The application violated provisions of state law because the label for the products used state applications should not be made when weather conditions favor drift from treated areas and because pesticides deposited by aircraft should not be made within 100 feet of any residence or on the right-of-way of a public road or within 25 feet of the road.

