Sopra Banking Software and Sopra Steria to Host Third Annual Summit

The three-day event will gather global leaders from banks, financial institutions and fintech companies to address industry challenges and pave the way forward

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopra Steria, a European tech leader recognized for its consulting, digital services and software, and Sopra Banking Software (SBS) the global financial technology software company that’s reimagining the role of banks, today announced that they will co-host their annual Summit on October 10-12, 2023. Now in its third year, the Sopra Banking Summit will gather thousands of attendees across the global banking, finance, fintech and auto industries for expert-led panel discussions, roundtables, demos and workshops. The three-day event will be open for virtual attendance, as well as an exclusive in-person event in Paris, France. Those interested in attending can register for free here.

The financial industry is undergoing a major transformation that has introduced new challenges to the sector—many of which have emerged in the first few months of the year alone. Banks and financial institutions are currently navigating how generative AI like ChatGPT impacts their business and experiencing the aftermath of bank collapses like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, while trying to avoid a fallout themselves. This is all while facing an unpredictable economy, new regulations and shifting consumer demands.

Sopra Banking Summit will gather finance-focused participants both virtually and in-person to address these challenges and more. Now one of the finance industry’s largest privately-owned summits, the 2023 Summit will feature insights from C-suite executives and industry stakeholders in a combination of interactive, in-person workshops in Paris, as well as streaming globally.

“This year is shaping up to be one of the most challenging for the financial services industry. Banks and financial institutions have to rethink how they’ve been working for decades to adapt their models for a new normal—defined by slowing economic growth, unpredictable market conditions and emerging fintech partnerships and technology,” said Eric Bierry, Member of the Executive Committee of Sopra Steria Group and CEO of Sopra Banking Software. “We’re not only helping companies address these issues in our day-to-day work, but with the Sopra Banking Summit, our mission is to gather the industry’s best and brightest to collaborate and develop ideas that will shape the future of the financial world.”

In 2022, Sopra Banking Software hosted over 15,000 attendees around the world for its Summit. In more than 60 expert-led sessions, executives from leading global companies covered topics including open finance, cryptocurrency and sustainable financing, and the symbiotic relationship between banks and fintechs.

Since 2012, Sopra Banking Software has been working with more than 1,500 financial institutions in 100+ countries to digitize their offerings and reimagine their role in the banking industry. In traditional industries such as auto manufacturing, the company is extending banking services to companies through its Sopra Financing Platform. Sopra Banking Software is part of the Sopra Steria Group (EPA: SOP), which has been supporting financial institutions since 1968.

To register for the event, visit https://summit.soprabanking.com/.



About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation to obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. With 50,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, the Group generated revenue of €5.1 billion in 2022.

The world is how we shape it.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) – ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, please visit our website www.soprasteria.com

Contact: Alexandra Paléologue, +33 (0)6 79 75 48 83; alexandra.paleologue@soprasteria.com

About Sopra Banking Software

Sopra Banking Software is the partner of choice for more than 1,500 financial institutions worldwide. The rich variety of our solutions, the strength of our conviction and our passion for innovation enable us to support our clients daily and in their future projects, as well as in their goals regarding financial inclusion. Our customers, based in over 80 countries around the world, benefit every day from our technologies and software, as well as the expertise of our 5,000 employees.

Sopra Banking Software is a subsidiary of the Sopra Steria Group, a European leader in consulting, digital services, and software development. With more than 50,000 employees, the Sopra Steria Group generated a turnover of €5,1 billion in 2022.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.soprabanking.com