/EIN News/ -- ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) regrets to announce the death of the founder of Abcourt, Renaud Hinse. Mr. Hinse created Abcourt in 1979 and served as president and chief executive officer until April 2022. He was still a director of the Corporation at the time of his death, last Friday.



Throughout these years, Mr. Hinse has been entirely dedicated to the Corporation, putting to good use his professional qualifications as a mining engineer, his vast experience in the mining field in which he has worked for more than 50 years, dedicating his time and energy to advance Abcourt's projects. He participated in bringing the Elder mine into production and in the acquisition of the Sleeping Giant mining project and plant and the neighboring exploration properties, Discovery and Flordin, among others.

Abcourt's Management and Board of Directors wish to highlight the exceptional work of this pillar of the mining industry and offer their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Hinse.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities.

