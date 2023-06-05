Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,523 in the last 365 days.

Aravive To Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV, “the Company”), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease today announced that Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer and Rudy Howard, Chief Financial Officer will be presenting a corporate overview and participating in 1x1 meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held on June 7-9, 2023 in New York, NY.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – June 7-9, 2023
  Format: Aravive (ARAV) Company Presentation
  Date/Time: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST
  Session: Track 4
  Presenter: Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, CEO, Aravive
  Webcast: Registration Link – Click Here


A replay of the session will be available following the conference through the Aravive Events & Presentations section of the website https://ir.aravive.com/events-and-presentations.

About Aravive
Aravive, Inc. is a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease. Batiraxcept (formerly AVB-500), is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that binds to GAS6, the sole ligand that activates AXL, thereby inhibiting metastasis and tumor growth, and restoring sensitivity to anti-cancer agents. Batiraxcept has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA for both clear cell renal cell carcinoma and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission in platinum resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Batiraxcept is in an active registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (NCT04729608), a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT04300140), and a Phase 1b/2 trial in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (NCT04983407). The Company is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Additional information at www.aravive.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Aravive To Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more