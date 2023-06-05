Aravive To Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV, “the Company”), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease today announced that Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer and Rudy Howard, Chief Financial Officer will be presenting a corporate overview and participating in 1x1 meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held on June 7-9, 2023 in New York, NY.



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – June 7-9, 2023 Format: Aravive (ARAV) Company Presentation

Date/Time: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST Session: Track 4 Presenter: Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, CEO, Aravive Webcast: Registration Link – Click Here



A replay of the session will be available following the conference through the Aravive Events & Presentations section of the website https://ir.aravive.com/events-and-presentations.



About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease. Batiraxcept (formerly AVB-500), is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that binds to GAS6, the sole ligand that activates AXL, thereby inhibiting metastasis and tumor growth, and restoring sensitivity to anti-cancer agents. Batiraxcept has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA for both clear cell renal cell carcinoma and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission in platinum resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Batiraxcept is in an active registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (NCT04729608), a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT04300140), and a Phase 1b/2 trial in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (NCT04983407). The Company is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Additional information at www.aravive.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com