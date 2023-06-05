NFM Lending Named 2023 Top Lender by Scotsman Guide

We continue to move up the ranks of top lenders in the country due to our commitment to our clients, business partners and of course our employees.

LINTHICUM, MD, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders are honored to announce they have made the Scotsman G uide's annual Top Mortgage Lender list for 2023, ranking #18 for Top Retail Lenders and #24 among Top Overall Lenders. This is the fifth time the company has been included in this prestigious list.

Based on sales data from the previous year, NFM had a total volume of $6,997,853,234 with 19,548 closed loans. They moved up from being ranked #31 nationally in 2022. Additionally, NFM led both lists as the #1 Maryland-based mortgage lender. Since 2019, NFM has been the leading lender in its home state.

“What an amazing accomplishment by the NFM Family of Lenders despite all the headwinds the mortgage industry has faced over the last few years,” said President and COO Bob Tyson. “We continue to move up the ranks of top lenders in the country due to our commitment to our clients, business partners and of course our employees. We are well-positioned moving forward to continue to ascend and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Each year since 2013, Scotsman Guide compiles a list of the nation’s top-producing mortgage companies and publicly traded banks by their total yearly mortgage volume. According to their website, “Top Mortgage Lenders is the mortgage industry’s most comprehensive, most intensely verified list of its kind.”

NFM is proud of this achievement and thanks its NFM Family and real estate partners for their support.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states in the U.S. and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

