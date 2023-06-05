Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Atlas Lithium Corporation (“Atlas Lithium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATLX) f/k/a Brazil Minerals, Inc. The lawsuit alleges Atlas Lithium made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including: (1) the Company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (2) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company’s stock; and (3) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow CEO Fogassa and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium’s business was revealed.



If you bought shares of Atlas Lithium between March 25, 2022 and May 3, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Marshall Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 1, 2023.

